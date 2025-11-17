A night of Honor, Tradition and Community

The Veterans Resource Center and the Student Veterans club at Cerritos College hosted the Annual Military Ball on Nov. 14, honoring student veterans, active-duty service members and alumni in the Student Center.

The evening served as a celebration of service, sacrifice and community pride, bringing together those who have served.

Organizers transformed the Student Center into an elegant and intimate venue complete with a DJ, photobooth and a buffet-style dinner prepared by Cerritos College culinary arts students.

Traditional jazz music welcomed guests as they arrived, helping set a warm and dignified tone for the event.

Throughout the night, the event does a beautiful job of highlighting the sacrifices and achievements of those who have served.

Guests came dressed in formal attire, with many veterans and service members proudly wearing their uniforms, creating a meaningful blend of ceremony and celebration.

A solitary “Missing Man Table” was set up as a solemn tribute to service members who are no longer with us a simple yet powerful symbol.

Opening the night, the presentation of colors was performed by Warren High School, Army JROTC and commanded by cadet Lt. Col. Iris Ramirez.

Although a bit late due to a flight delay, Dr. Jose Fierro, president of Cerritos Community College, made it his mission and priority to attend, emphasizing the significance of the event.

“If it’s important for you to be here, it is important for me,” said Fierro in a heartfelt speech he gave during the night.

Following Fierro’s speech, the traditional cake-cutting ceremony took place. The patriotic full-sheet cake designed to resemble the American flag was baked by culinary arts students.

In keeping with military tradition, the oldest and youngest veterans in attendance ceremonially cut the cake together using a sword, symbolizing unity across generations of service.

As the evening progressed, several speakers took the stage, including student Gabriel Martinez.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the Veterans Resource Center,” Martinez said in a heartfelt speech.

Martinez elaborated on the center’s impact on his journey at Cerritos College.

“They help every step of the way. They show you the path,” he shared, expressing his gratitude for the program.

The ceremony concluded with recognition of students graduating this semester and in the upcoming spring.

Attendees captured memories at the photo booth, danced, laughed and enjoyed one another’s company.

The event highlighted the close, family-like bond among program members.

For these students, the Veterans Resource Center is more than a place to adjust to civilian life,it is a family, navigating the challenges together with support and camaraderie.