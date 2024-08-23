Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

People hate Taylor Swift because she’s a successful woman

Byline photo of Melanie Salguero
Melanie Salguero, Staff WriterAugust 23, 2024
Taylor Swift Eras Tour – Arlington TX Photo credit: Ronald Woan

Taylor Swift has been deemed as one of the most prominent celebrities of the 21st century.

She’s one of those artists that if you don’t love, you hate. However, nowadays it feels as though people love to tear her down and minimize her accomplishments, merely because she doesn’t align with their music taste.

Could it be rather that she is just a successful woman in the music industry?

Swift has constantly been scrutinized throughout her entire career.

It’s something that she has been highly aware of for a long, long time and she recognizes that a lot of it falls on her being a woman, a successful one at that.

For a long time throughout Swift’s career, a lot of her backlash came from “writing too many breakup songs”.

Interestingly enough, we’ve never heard the media or anyone say the same to successful male artists.

It’s very widely understood that the success of Swift’s caliber is an attractor of envy and hate, especially for successful women of the 21st century.

Historically, women who have garnered success have been subject to hate mobs of many, questioning their talent and skills in their respective crafts.

Swift understands deeply that if she were a man, things would not be the same.

‘The Man’ off her seventh studio album perfectly depicts that ideal of the way that men are treated in everyday life in comparison to women.

The public outcry of hate towards Taylor Swift reveals the underlying truth that’s masked by the lack of understanding of music.

You don’t just hate Taylor Swift, you hate successful women with prominent status in the world.

Swift goes on to prove that point in her 2019 Women of the Decade Award speech, she says, “In the last 10 years I have watched as women in this industry are criticized and measured up to each other and picked at for their bodies, their romantic lives, their fashion, or have you ever heard someone say about a male artist, I like his songs but I don’t know what it is, there’s just something about him I don’t like? No! That criticism is reserved for us!”

Taylor Swift’s career is something that can be so impactful as new generations of artists are born. The media tears women down, instead of empowering them, and if that’s all we do, it will ultimately cause them to break.

Taylor Swift is an artist who used many of her negative experiences to empower herself and as a result, we have seen her become an artist who will be talked about for many years to come.

The problem is that a lot of Swift’s criticism is a look into what many women deal with in the industry.

They have to fight harder for everything they earn more than men do. Everyone needs to be set on an even playing field because it would make a lasting impact on future women in the music industry.

Taylor Swift’s hate comes from a deeply rooted hate for women and their successes and is masked by throwing lazy hate on her music.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Melanie Salguero
Melanie Salguero, Staff Writer
Melanie Salguero is a staff writer for Talon Marks. She spends her free time attending concerts or baseball games with friends and family. She hopes to one day photograph for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
A child miner, Patrice, 15, working at a gold mine in Congo.
The world's neglect in Congo's genocide
Zen Guerrero, 21, shares what she thinks is a girl's girl.
Free Speech Zone: What is a girl's girl to you?
Malaysia Green sharing her opinion on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef
Free Speech Zone: Kendrick or Drake?
Illustration depicting fast food workers making more money while retail workers are making less.
Retail workers deserve higher pay
Free speech cartoon made by Moses Lopez
The People's University: they will not stop, they will not rest
Cartoon made by Moses Lopez
Stop Brown on Brown hate: the state of Latino Americans
More in Top Stories
Anime Talk TV poster. Photo credit: Moses Lopez
Anime Talk TV: Interview With Anime Club President & ICC Student Director Corey Gutierrez
Meccha Matcha is the best local matcha shop
Meccha Matcha is the best local matcha shop
Angel Mendoza, owner of Jubilee Furniture on Gage Ave, Huntington Park, April 28 2024.
Churches and businesses in Huntington Park criticize city’s permit crackdown
Falcons O and D line breaking off.
Iron sharpens iron in Falcons football spring game
Coach Antonio Mckee putting on Knockout fight league belt around Lucas Brown
Lucas Brown: Rags to riches
Thumbnail for 'UCLA Pro Palestine student interview'
'We're not done': UCLA student one day after encampment raid