People hate Taylor Swift because she’s a successful woman

Taylor Swift has been deemed as one of the most prominent celebrities of the 21st century.

She’s one of those artists that if you don’t love, you hate. However, nowadays it feels as though people love to tear her down and minimize her accomplishments, merely because she doesn’t align with their music taste.

Could it be rather that she is just a successful woman in the music industry?

Swift has constantly been scrutinized throughout her entire career.

It’s something that she has been highly aware of for a long, long time and she recognizes that a lot of it falls on her being a woman, a successful one at that.

For a long time throughout Swift’s career, a lot of her backlash came from “writing too many breakup songs”.

Interestingly enough, we’ve never heard the media or anyone say the same to successful male artists.

It’s very widely understood that the success of Swift’s caliber is an attractor of envy and hate, especially for successful women of the 21st century.

Historically, women who have garnered success have been subject to hate mobs of many, questioning their talent and skills in their respective crafts.

Swift understands deeply that if she were a man, things would not be the same.

‘The Man’ off her seventh studio album perfectly depicts that ideal of the way that men are treated in everyday life in comparison to women.

The public outcry of hate towards Taylor Swift reveals the underlying truth that’s masked by the lack of understanding of music.

You don’t just hate Taylor Swift, you hate successful women with prominent status in the world.

Swift goes on to prove that point in her 2019 Women of the Decade Award speech, she says, “In the last 10 years I have watched as women in this industry are criticized and measured up to each other and picked at for their bodies, their romantic lives, their fashion, or have you ever heard someone say about a male artist, I like his songs but I don’t know what it is, there’s just something about him I don’t like? No! That criticism is reserved for us!”

Taylor Swift’s career is something that can be so impactful as new generations of artists are born. The media tears women down, instead of empowering them, and if that’s all we do, it will ultimately cause them to break.

Taylor Swift is an artist who used many of her negative experiences to empower herself and as a result, we have seen her become an artist who will be talked about for many years to come.

The problem is that a lot of Swift’s criticism is a look into what many women deal with in the industry.

They have to fight harder for everything they earn more than men do. Everyone needs to be set on an even playing field because it would make a lasting impact on future women in the music industry.

Taylor Swift’s hate comes from a deeply rooted hate for women and their successes and is masked by throwing lazy hate on her music.