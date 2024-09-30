We need to crack down on Galaxy Gas

Companies like Galaxy Gas, Cosmic Gas, Swirl, and many others distribute flavored nitrous oxide which is originally intended for culinary use.

However, the main issue with this is that the intended demographic is not the ones buying their products.

Companies that provide these products acknowledge this situation as going on their websites they clearly state that purchasing nitrous is only for culinary use, though the message is clear it is still irresponsible to be providing these products with such easy access.

The sudden popularity of flavored nitrous oxide, better known as “whippets” or “laughing gas” among teens and young adults has caused a devastating number of damages to the youth.

Nitrous that is used recreationally is always administered through the mouth, then inhaled – giving the user a quick high and making them disassociate – resulting in an out-of-body experience.

Inhaling these products repeatedly can bring several health issues and mental illnesses, such as memory loss, depression, vitamin B12 deficiency, psychosis, numbness in arms and legs as well as other long-term complications.

Prolonged use can lead to the deterioration of the spinal cord, which is a vital link between the brain and nervous system; brain activity will deplete eventually causing permanent disability or premature death.

The intended way of using nitrous oxide is by using a pressure gauge and whipped cream canisters to get the desired result of whipped cream, but the vast majority of them are not easy to acquire.

Both of these can cost upwards of $100 – $200 depending on which brands you buy, and only for whipped cream.

Pressure gauges and whipped cream canisters are very pricey compared to the abundance of nitrous regularly distributed and sold.

Due to an overwhelming amount of people who are buying these products based on their easy accessibility, the most accessible way this drug has found its way into the hands of our youth is through social media.

Social media is a big influence on the popularity of nitrous oxide, as people can be seen inhaling nitrous in a wide range of videos online.

Young people are particularly at risk as the body is still developing which can create future health complications making it harder to quit the drug.

According to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, approximately 13 million Americans – ages 12 and over have abused nitrous.

A market contributing to the growing number of drug addicts is outright diabolical, it’s easily accessible and easily addictive, they know that is the case but won’t admit to the problem they are causing.

Brands like Galaxy Gas and many others have colorful packaging and a variety of flavors, a deliberate packaging design akin to vapes, and a predatory marketing scheme lining the pockets of their CEOs.

Primarily sold in big retailers such as Walmart and Target, it can also be found in smoke shops available to purchase which is alarming considering the fact its only intended use is for culinary purposes.

More restrictions should be put into place to prevent our youth from buying flavored nitrous oxide, while not a new phenomenon, prevention will ensure future nitrous abuse is no longer a problem with our youth.