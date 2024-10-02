Men’s voices on reproductive freedom do NOT matter!

Regarding the discussions about women’s right to choose, men should have no say in the matter. Here’s why.

How do you think men would feel if women told them what to do with their bodies, and made laws preventing them from choosing what they can or can’t do with their bodies?

They would laugh straight at a woman’s face and say they should have no decision in the matter because women wouldn’t know a single thing about being a man.

Women’s bodies and their choices regarding what happens with their bodies have always been up for discussion — the interesting part being that men have somehow involved themselves and think they have the power to tell women what to do.

It’s one thing to be told what to do in general by a man, but when it’s regarding limiting women’s rights it becomes something we cannot allow to go further.

As a young woman, our reproductive rights have been up for discussion for as long as I can remember.

The concern that pro-life advocates are deeply focused on is the potential harm to an unborn child, or in many cases, just a cluster of cells within a woman’s body.

With that, they choose to ignore how life-altering pregnancy and kids can be.

The argument that “women shouldn’t be having sex if they don’t want kids” is useless in times like these.

The main issue is that regardless of being legal or not — women will find ways to have abortions and risk their lives all because some powerful men and women decided to take away their rights.

Women do not contemplate abortions easily, as a majority are already mothers. Just like pregnancy takes a toll on women, so do abortions.

This is something that these pro-life advocates should acknowledge, but they choose to disregard and crucify women who are just trying to do what is best for themselves.

This proves that there should be more sympathy shown to understand a woman’s perspective before going and harassing them outside of abortion clinics for being murderers.

It’s critical to understand the thought that goes into these situations — especially when it comes to abortions, nothing happens without being seriously thought through.

We need to do better as a society to get women their rights.

You would think after the death of Amber Nicole Thurman who died under Georgia’s abortion ban, people would open their eyes to the ramifications of stripping reproductive health care from women.

These abortion laws are killing women, yet somehow that is still not loud enough.

It’s ridiculous how hard we women have to fight for our basic health care because we sure as hell don’t ever see men with these struggles.

This perfectly highlights why men’s voices do NOT matter in the discussion of women’s rights — unless it is supporting and uplifting women’s voices.

If you found this to be offensive or had issues with the title, this is meant specifically for you and you should read it once more — if not, twice.