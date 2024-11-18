It’s time we touchdown on the NFL’s double standard

The NFL needs to cut the bullshit. There is a clear double standard occurring with their reaction to Nick Bosa’s appearance on the field – crashing an interview and pointing to his Make America Great Again hat.

Bosa didn’t even have the guts to stand ten toes down on his stance. It’s clear he’s a MAGA head and he did what he did seemingly proudly. So why did he stand at the podium and dodge the question?

He knows what he did was a clear violation of the NFL rule that prohibits players from displaying personal messages on the field and in locker room interviews– and the NFL knows that, too.

So why did they hold back on announcing their decision on whether or not to punish him and how? Is it fear of backlash or is it outright racism?

In 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest against the ongoing police brutality committed against the black community.

He faced severe backlash from the general public and the NFL did little to nothing to defend him. He was essentially blacklisted from playing after making the decision to leave the 49ers and having no team reaching out to sign him.

Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, responded by claiming the action was unpatriotic.

He said, “I support our players when they want to see change in society, and we don’t live in a perfect society. On the other hand, we believe very strongly in patriotism in the N.F.L. I personally believe very strongly in that.”

What exactly was unpatriotic for Kaepernick to stand up for the rights and protection of Black Americans? Is patriotism about loving a flag? A religion?

Patriotism should be about loving the people in this country which allegedly prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures, but consistently disregards the needs of all but one group – the rich white male.

Goodell has since backpedaled and said he “should have listened sooner.”

Goodell said, “And that’s where we should have been in there with them, understanding and figuring out what we can do as the NFL.”

Sure, that’s a great statement to make, but the NFL’s actions differ. If they cared about systemic racism and what they can do, they would not tolerate racism at all and they certainly would not wait more than two weeks, after the election, to fine a man donning a hat that is synonymous with racism.

Why is wearing the apparel of a disgraced politician worthy of more protection than a man who was kneeling to make a statement about police brutality in America?

The NFL’s fine for Bosa is nothing more than a slap on the wrist as it is a mere $11,255. I’m sure that’s likely to have the defensive end with a $170 million dollar contract shaking in his Louboutin sneakers.

On Nov. 6, after the election, and in response to the possible fine, Bosa said, “Yeah, it was well worth it. I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change. Clearly the nation spoke and we got what we got.”

To be honest, I don’t think the NFL cares at all.

In May 2024, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College. In his speech he said that the women there had been lied to and they would not find happiness in success at college but rather their greatest achievement in life would be having children. He also expressed his disdain for Pride month and those who are pro-choice.

Goodell’s response? He said, “We have over 3,000 players. … They have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. I think that’s something that we treasure and that’s part of ultimately what makes us as a society better.”

Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think racism, misogyny and homophobia are opinions I would want to be expressed by someone who represents my company or team. Especially if I want to “[figure] out what we can do as the NFL.”

If we allow room for hate speech, that hate will spread and grow.

Not to mention the countless cases of domestic abuse committed by NFL players whom the NFL barely started actively reprimanding after the Ray Rice case. Before the Rice case, NFL players made up 55.4% of the national average arrests for domestic violence.

Not to mention, the Rice case only caused such a significant change in how the NFL handles these cases because the video of Rice knocking his then fiancee unconscious was leaked to the public. If that video had not been released, would there have been a change in policy?

So does the NFL stand for doing what is right – or whatever is right for their image at the time?

The NFL needs to do better. There should be zero tolerance for racism, violence and hate speech in the league on and off the field.