Stop idolizing influencers they are not your savior

With the discourse surrounding the election many people have thoughts on their favorite celebrities or influencers supporting Donald Trump or being republican.

Whether a celebrity or influencer supports Donald Trump or Kamala Harris it should not dictate how the media perceives them as an individual.

For example, since Donald Trump has been elected president many influencers like Mama Tot and Tasia Alexis on Tik Tok have taken their thoughts about the election to their platform. Which has resulted in many people being upset with their political views and opinions.

Their audience needs to stop having a parasocial relationship with these influencers and actually vote for who they want to based on how they personally feel about both candidates policies. Idolizing a celebrity to make that decision for you does not make sense at all.

Many of these celebrities and influencers get paid to post their content on these platforms and honestly can’t relate to the same policies as their audience that consume the content. Also, they probably have always had these same conservative values based on their upbringing or how they were taught growing up.

Many people that consume their content also aren’t in the same tax bracket as these influencers who get paid to post and promote. Republicans often tend to come from rich and conservative backgrounds while their supporters most likely come from a democratic background.

Influencers can influence their audience to buy products but being upset about your favorite influencers not having the same political values as yourself shouldn’t be surprising or dictate whether you support them or not.

Everyone should be entitled to their own beliefs and consumers of their content have the right to be upset but they should not let these influencers’ values result to them trying to “cancel” them.

People with money and status in general tend to be out of touch from societal and political issues which can create issues between the consumer and the content creator.

Once the average consumer of their content can fully grasp that they don’t know these people personally then there will be less parasocial relationships between the consumer and celebrity.

It’s a prominent issue because the average consumer puts these influencers and celebrities on a pedestal and often have a one sided relationship or connection with them.

Disconnecting from what celebrities say or do in their everyday lives should not be able to affect the average person to such an extreme. It’s way too dangerous for people to be so concerned with what celebrities decide to do.

Even though people may not have the same political values as their favorite influencer, YouTuber or celebrity does not mean that their career should be put on a halt because the consumer deems them as “relatable” , “edgy” or “cool”.

Once people come to terms with the fact that influencers aren’t what they perceive them as on social media in their everyday life then there can be a shift in the “relationship” between the average consumer and celebrity.