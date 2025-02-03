The Menendez brothers… criminals or victims?

The case of the Menendez brothers has people divided – some support their release while others feel they should remain in prison. There is reason to support their release, but they should still serve the sentence they were given.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, also known as the Menendez brothers have been in prison for 35 years convicted of killing their parents.

After two trials, in which the first trial was declared a mistrial the brothers were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2024 there was a Netflix documentary, “The Menendez Brothers,” and a drama series, “Monsters,” which brought a lot of attention and support for the brothers to be released.

Supporters suggest that they have been exemplary prisoners since being incarcerated, have helped other prisoners and started programs.

They may have done a lot of good while incarcerated, but that does not erase what they did 35 years ago.

They killed their parents and then went on a shopping spree where they spent thousands of dollar – seemingly without any remorse.

This is not something someone does when claiming they killed in self-defense.

They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Some of their family members want them to be released saying they have served enough time.

They were given a fair trial and sentenced by a jury and as such should remain where they are.

Most people would not be okay with their family member’s killer being let out of prison – it should not be any different with the Menendez brothers.

These brothers killed their parents, shot them multiple times. One of the brothers even reloaded and went back to shoot his mother again.

This is a horrible crime for which they should keep serving their sentence.

They admitted they killed their parents even though they say it was out of fear that they would be killed by their parents.

They also claim that they were afraid of their parents as they they had been sexually abused by their father.

Being abused is a terrible crime, but that does not give someone the right to take another person’s life.

Most people deal with grief differently, but it is hard to believe that someone could go out on a shopping spree right after their parents have been murdered.

If the Menendez brothers are released for time served, this can set a precedent for other prisoners who also want the opportunity to have a new trial.

This can give an opportunity for these prisoner’s to file a motion for a new trial or be re-sentenced by also using the fact that they were emotionally or physically abused.

This can also affect jurors as they may not want to serve on a jury as they may think what does it matter if their decisions will be overturned.

The Menendez brothers have a court date that has been moved back to March 20 to 21 due to the recent wildfires.

The people must use their voice to make sure the brothers remain in prison and reach out to the Los Angeles county District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, to make that decision final.