The new NFL rule changes make no sense

Byline photo of Ivan Llata
Ivan Llata, Staff WriterApril 14, 2025
Eric Decker and the rest of the captains exchange hand shakes before the coin toss. Photo credit: Rick Burtzel Flickr

The NFL has just implemented new rule changes some of them being the overtime rule and the kickoff which has fans confused and they should be.

New overtime rule

The new overtime rules give both teams a chance to score and if both teams fail to score after their first possession then the game continues and if neither team can’t score by the end of the-10 minute period (15 for playoffs) then the game ends in a tie.

The problem here is that the point of overtime is to determine a winner not to prolong the game and this rule does exactly that.

From the 1980s to 2010s the NFL overtime rule was that if the team who starts with the first possession in overtime scores a field goal the game would be over.

The rule changed over time after 2010 and gave the opposing team a chance to score a touchdown which already changed how the culture of the game used to be.

Now with this new rule of allowing each team to get a possession no matter if a touchdown or field goal is scored, there will be more ties which can make the playoff scenarios more confusing.

Most fans argue that today’s rule makes things more fair for the defense but it’s extremely rare the defensive team did make big plays such as fumbles and interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Also, the old sudden death rule intensified the drama while this new rule minimized it.

Though it may seem exciting that we get more of the game with this overtime rule it can increase the risk of injury.

NFL players already have to deal with a long 17-game season and having the possibility for longer games as well is a risk that shouldn’t be taken.

Fans of the NFL want to see players at their very best and football is a rough sport but, if a lot of big-name players get hurt fans will lose interest in the product even if the NFL is the most popular sport in the United States.

New kickoff rule

In addition to the overtime rule, the NFL also changed the kickoff rule with the rule being that if a touchback occurs on kickoff then it will be placed on the 35-yard line.

This puts defenses at a great disadvantage no matter how great the defense is as the opposing team’s offense will only need two first downs and they would already be in field goal range.

This once again shows the NFL’s bias toward offenses which doesn’t make sense because that will make fewer fans interested in the sport as fans have already had their issues with the favoring of offenses.

If a team such as the Kansas Chiefs have such a great offense, it shouldn’t matter where the ball is placed after a touchback, they should be able to score a touchdown on their first drive of the game anyway.

There is this saying fans say about the NFL The NFL is consistent with their inconsistency. It’s things like this that make fans continue to question whether the NFL is pre-determined.

Ivan Llata
Ivan Llata, Staff Writer
Ivan Llata is a staff writer at Talon Marks he is an aspiring sports journalist and likes to watch college and NFL football he enjoys listening to 1980's Heavy Metal music such as AC/DC and Metallica.
