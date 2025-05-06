Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Assuming every accusation is for money is weird

Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Editor-in-ChiefMay 6, 2025
Moises Lopez

People on the internet are fucking weird. Users on social media like to have horrible opinions when it comes to celebrities getting accusations of sexual assault and immediately assume the victim is in it for the money.

In today’s world everybody can see everything and have an opinion on it which is fine as that’s exactly what I’m doing but for people to say disgusting things about a serious topic like sexual assault is plain out wrong.

The most recent case of this is the Shannon Sharpe lawsuit and how people online, mainly men, were quick to say the woman suing him was in it for the money.

Sharpe who’s an NFL Hall of Famer was accused of rape in a $50 million civil lawsuit which got him to step way from ESPN for the moment according to CBS news.

The moment this news broke people were quick to jump on the fact that Sharpe was expected to sign a $100 million deal for his podcast, “Club Shay Shay” in April and that’s why the woman is suing.

This is the best way this woman can get justice for the alleged assault because most perpetrators won’t go to jail or prison.

According to rainn.org (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) out of 1,000 sexual assaults 975 of perpetrators walk away.

Sense these social media users are so smart what else is the woman to do? Staying silent doesn’t help at all because a lot of victims of sexual assault already stay silent.

Only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. That means more than 2 out of 3 go unreported according to rainn.org.

People also use the fact that they were in a consensual relationship to call the woman out stating that it can’t be rape if the relationship was consensual which is completely wrong.

According to rainn.org, a person is allowed to withdraw consent at any point they feel uncomfortable.

She and every other man and woman is allowed to say they felt uncomfortable even if they originally consented to a sexual acts.

Pointing out that they were in a relationship doesn’t help their point either as a high percentage of sexual assaults happen in relationships.

According to the National Institution of Health 62% of the forcible rapes that occurred since age 18 were committed by a current or former spouse, cohabiting partner, boyfriend, or date.

Users on social media also just ignored the fact that the woman was about 20 years old when she states the rape happened which really should be the issue as Sharpe is more than 30 years older but to social media users it’s not because she’s of age.

That’s such a weird take to have because just because she’s of legal age it doesn’t come across their minds that it’s morally questionable and is the law the only thing that’s stopping these people from going after a younger age?

Look if the point isn’t clear already just stop being weird and if you see this type of behavior on social media you should call it out.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Editor in Chief
Isaac Cordon is returning for his second semester at Talon Marks now as the Editor-in-Chief for the 2025 spring semester. Outside of Talon Marks Isaac enjoys reading, listening to rap music, working out and watching sports. Isaac looks to transfer to a CSU in the fall of 2025 and to one day be an independent sports analyst covering all kinds of sports.
Moises Lopez
Moises Lopez, Editorial Cartoonist
Moises Lopez is an Editorial Cartoonist on staff and has previously won a 3rd place award at an annual SoCal Journalism Conference for Cerritos College. He also plans on transferring with a Major in Political Science for a degree in IP Law and pursue a career in Entertainment Multimedia IP, Contract, & Copyright Law.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Editorial
You shouldn't be able to buy citizenship
You shouldn't be able to buy citizenship
Dying shouldn't be a huge expense
Dying shouldn't be a huge expense
Immigrants make America great
Immigrants make America great
Editorial Cartoon depicting a woman slapping a man after being told a crude joke, a reflection of how women are often told "she was asking for it" after being assaulted.
Clothing does not define a woman's character
Editorial cartoon
It's time we touchdown on the NFL's double standard
Kamala Harris will prevent Project 2025 from taking away our rights.
Endorsement: A vote for Kamala is a vote for your rights
More in Opinion
CBS Sports Sideline Reporter at the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. University of Nevada Wolf game at Mackay Stadium, in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 12, 2015. Photo credit: Ken Lund Flickr
Stop sexualizing women In sports media
Isabella Alfaro, nursing major, shares her thoughts on how starting at a community college helped her educational journey on May 2, 2025.
Free Speech Zone: How has starting at a community college helped your educational journey?
Question mark icon thinking solution designed by FREEP!K.
Stop asking kids what they want to be
Eric Decker and the rest of the captains exchange hand shakes before the coin toss. Photo credit: Rick Burtzel Flickr
The new NFL rule changes make no sense
Ashley Luna, a psychology major, shares her thoughts on the negative side of social media on March 28, 2025.
Free Speech Zone: Negative side of social media
Katie Espinosa, an art major, giving their thoughts on cancel culture on March 24, 2025.
Free Speech Zone: How much impact does cancel culture have on society
More in Top Stories
Cerritos College ceramic students posing with their finished exhibition. Photo courtesy of the ceramics department.
Ceramics students shine at CCACA conference
Falcons second baseman, Ayiana Cardenas, running towards first base against Citrus College on May 2, 2025.
Falcons sweep Owls in the first round
Joshua Melendez getting first at the podium after a track meet at Long Beach City College on April 26, 2025. Photo courtesy of Bryan Ramos.
Fastest Falcon: Joshua Melendez
Kimberly Cuthbert sitting at a bench at Cerritos College on March 28, 2025.
Journey with Endometriosis: Kimberly Cuthbert
Folklórico dancers during the cultural showcase event on April 30, 2025.
A celebration of unity in diversity
Couple prepares to take grad photos during Gradpalooza on April 25th, 2025.
Gradapalooza: A cheer to the grads