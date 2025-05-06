Assuming every accusation is for money is weird

People on the internet are fucking weird. Users on social media like to have horrible opinions when it comes to celebrities getting accusations of sexual assault and immediately assume the victim is in it for the money.

In today’s world everybody can see everything and have an opinion on it which is fine as that’s exactly what I’m doing but for people to say disgusting things about a serious topic like sexual assault is plain out wrong.

The most recent case of this is the Shannon Sharpe lawsuit and how people online, mainly men, were quick to say the woman suing him was in it for the money.

Sharpe who’s an NFL Hall of Famer was accused of rape in a $50 million civil lawsuit which got him to step way from ESPN for the moment according to CBS news.

The moment this news broke people were quick to jump on the fact that Sharpe was expected to sign a $100 million deal for his podcast, “Club Shay Shay” in April and that’s why the woman is suing.

This is the best way this woman can get justice for the alleged assault because most perpetrators won’t go to jail or prison.

According to rainn.org (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) out of 1,000 sexual assaults 975 of perpetrators walk away.

Sense these social media users are so smart what else is the woman to do? Staying silent doesn’t help at all because a lot of victims of sexual assault already stay silent.

Only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. That means more than 2 out of 3 go unreported according to rainn.org.

People also use the fact that they were in a consensual relationship to call the woman out stating that it can’t be rape if the relationship was consensual which is completely wrong.

According to rainn.org, a person is allowed to withdraw consent at any point they feel uncomfortable.

She and every other man and woman is allowed to say they felt uncomfortable even if they originally consented to a sexual acts.

Pointing out that they were in a relationship doesn’t help their point either as a high percentage of sexual assaults happen in relationships.

According to the National Institution of Health 62% of the forcible rapes that occurred since age 18 were committed by a current or former spouse, cohabiting partner, boyfriend, or date.

Users on social media also just ignored the fact that the woman was about 20 years old when she states the rape happened which really should be the issue as Sharpe is more than 30 years older but to social media users it’s not because she’s of age.

That’s such a weird take to have because just because she’s of legal age it doesn’t come across their minds that it’s morally questionable and is the law the only thing that’s stopping these people from going after a younger age?

Look if the point isn’t clear already just stop being weird and if you see this type of behavior on social media you should call it out.