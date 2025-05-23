Be curious, not judgmental

There are lots of different types of disabilities cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy down syndrome and autism to name a few but society uses harsh words to define all individuals with disabilities like crippled or retarded which should not be the case.

I have Cerebral Palsy, which makes life difficult for me to move some of my muscles, I have poor coordination which makes it difficult for me to do daily tasks such as grabbing objects, I need assistance with dressing, transferring, and other things and I also have difficulty with my speech.

Mobility is also an issue as getting around in an electric wheelchair isn’t always the best as I find myself having to reposition myself back on my wheelchair which makes public transportation unreliable.

Doing normal tasks like going to the store causes dirty looks from people and rude jokes and assumptions as I always have to correct someone when they assume I was hit by a car.

Those jokes hurt my confidence but it’s not only the jokes but the whispers of “Look at that crippled or retarded person in a wheelchair, I bet he can’t do anything for himself?”

That confidence being hurt makes it hard to have a social life as it is still very hard for me to make friends as I only have two people who I consider close friends.

Though not all is bad as I have a good support system around me I still wish more people would see me and others with disabilities more as an individual and not just a wheelchair.

Instead of just pointing, laughing and ridiculing be respectful enough to ask and get to know one another.

I should consider myself lucky, with my disability I should be able to have a long and healthy life but others with muscular dystrophy aren’t so lucky.

When I attended high school I had a couple of friends who had Muscular Dystrophy, which is a disease that causes progressive muscle weakness, and had caused some of my friends to pass away.

However, advancements in medical science have improved the life expectancy for people with M.D. from their teenage years to their 50s which is progress.

Those who have disabilities like myself, have aspirations and goals just like everyone else it just might take a little while longer to achieve them.

My goals are to become a sports Journalist as I love sports and to live on my own. Although, with my disability, I will need assistance with some things, I will not let that stop me from trying to achieve these goals and it should be the same with others who share similar struggles.

People close always tell me to “Never lose hope” and others with these challenges shouldn’t either but we’ll see what happens.