Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
All the attendees of the WHM contest, forming a heart, March 21 in the Social Science Building.

Cerritos celebrates WHM with a speech contest

2
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score.

Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton

3
Head Coach Kari Hemmerling having a team meeting after loss to the LBCC Vikings.

Falcons lose second straight conference game after loss to LBCC

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

March 27, 2024 – Page 2

Byline photo of Emanuel Guadarrama
Byline photo of Ifeoma Utom
Emanuel Guadarrama and Ifeoma UtomMarch 27, 2024

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Emanuel Guadarrama, Co-News Editor
Emanuel Guadarrama is the returning news editor for Talon Marks, who’ll be covering any and all newsworthy events or stories on campus. When he isn’t working on his news section, he enjoys listening to various genres of music and reading. He also likes going on hikes, walking with his dog and spending time with his friends and family.
Ifeoma Utom, Co-News Editor
Ifeoma Utom is the co-news editor for Talon Marks covering all things news related on Cerritos College campus. When she is not news reporting, Ifeoma loves to enjoy a nice book to read or hanging out with her friends. She writes poetry in her spare time and enjoys the fine arts of opera and ballet. Ifeoma will graduate this spring semester and plans to take some time off to travel and explore what the world has to offer.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Pages
March 27, 2024 – Page 1
March 27, 2024 – Page 1
February 7, 2024 – Page 8
February 7, 2024 – Page 8
February 7, 2024 – Page 7
February 7, 2024 – Page 7
February 7, 2024 – Page 6
February 7, 2024 – Page 6
February 7, 2024 – Page 5
February 7, 2024 – Page 5
February 7, 2024 – Page 4
February 7, 2024 – Page 4

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *