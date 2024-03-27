March 27, 2024 – Page 3

Spring 2015 I am short, sweet and simple. I enjoy eating bananas and I definitely try to eat more avocados. I think humming birds are my good luck charms and my hero is Frida Kahlo. I am inspired by many famous photographers such as Dorothea Lange, Albert Esiensted, Steve McCurry and Annie Leibavitz. I consider myself a candid portrait photographer, although I thrive in other photographic areas as well, my photographic passion is portraiture. I hope that one day my pictures will be able to change the world in a great positive way.