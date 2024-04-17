Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Jose and Raul, day laborers waiting for work, April 10.

"The world spits on us": The Home Depot men of Cerritos

2
Cortez Hollis striking a pose.

Six-hundred free tablets from Falcon's nest to you

3
WE STILL DONT TRUST YOU official album cover.

"WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" is a snooze fest

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

April 17, 2024 – Page 1

Byline photo of Moises Lopez
Byline photo of Emanuel Guadarrama
Byline photo of Ifeoma Utom
Moises Lopez, Emanuel Guadarrama, and Ifeoma UtomApril 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Moises Lopez, Editorial Cartoonist
Moises Lopez is the staff Editorial Cartoonist and has enjoyed winning a JACC award for Talon Marks in a previous semester. He also plans on transferring with a Major in Political Science and Minor in Journalism.
Emanuel Guadarrama, Co-News Editor
Emanuel Guadarrama is the returning news editor for Talon Marks, who’ll be covering any and all newsworthy events or stories on campus. When he isn’t working on his news section, he enjoys listening to various genres of music and reading. He also likes going on hikes, walking with his dog and spending time with his friends and family.
Ifeoma Utom, Co-News Editor
Ifeoma Utom is the co-news editor for Talon Marks covering all things news related on Cerritos College campus. When she is not news reporting, Ifeoma loves to enjoy a nice book to read or hanging out with her friends. She writes poetry in her spare time and enjoys the fine arts of opera and ballet. Ifeoma will graduate this spring semester and plans to take some time off to travel and explore what the world has to offer.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Pages
March 27, 2024 – Page 8
March 27, 2024 – Page 8
March 27, 2024 – Page 7
March 27, 2024 – Page 7
March 27, 2024 – Page 6
March 27, 2024 – Page 6
March 27, 2024 – Page 5
March 27, 2024 – Page 5
March 27, 2024 – Page 4
March 27, 2024 – Page 4
March 27, 2024 – Page 3
March 27, 2024 – Page 3

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *