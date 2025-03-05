March 5, 2025 – Page 5

Karina Soriano is a staff writer at Talon Marks. She is a passionate music enthusiast and host of Nue Life Radio, a radio show and podcast focused on all aspects of the music industry. Inspired by her childhood love for music magazines, she has always had a love for music journalism. Her love for music led her to work with music labels in Los Angeles, Karina enjoys a diverse range of music genres and she loves attending concerts to experience live music.