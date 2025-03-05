March 5, 2025 – Page 5

Melanie Salguero is returning for her second semester at Talon Marks as the Arts and Entertainment editor. She enjoys spending her free time working on photography and enjoying concerts with friends. She hopes to improve on her writing skills and visual aspects of Journalism.
Karina Soriano is a staff writer at Talon Marks. She is a passionate music enthusiast and host of Nue Life Radio, a radio show and podcast focused on all aspects of the music industry. Inspired by her childhood love for music magazines, she has always had a love for music journalism. Her love for music led her to work with music labels in Los Angeles, Karina enjoys a diverse range of music genres and she loves attending concerts to experience live music.