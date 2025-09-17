Sept. 17, 2025 – Page 5

Karina Soriano is the Editor in Chief at Talon Marks, passionately blending journalism with a deep connection to the worlds of music and media. She began her media journey with a radio show on WPMD at Cerritos College and later launched her podcast Nueliferadio. After joining Talon Marks she discovered a deep connection to reporting. Along the way, Karina has interned at a range of areas from music labels to Los Angeles news publications, focusing her skills in journalism, music production, audio and video editing. She is transferring in the Spring of 2026, as a journalism major with a law minor. Karina is driven to pursue a master’s degree in entertainment law while she expands her footprint in the media landscape.