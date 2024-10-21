Cerritos wins 3-1 over Compton

At the end of a two-game homestead the Cerritos find themselves facing Compton, who were coming off on away against Los Angeles Harbor.

Cerritos, not impressed by their recent result, was ready to take it to Compton.

In the start of the first half, Cerritos came out flying with Hypasha Garcia getting the ball into the box creating chances for Cerritos.

Angelina Espinoza getting a shot on goal from long range testing goalkeeper Leslie Chavarria.

In the 38th minute Garcia kicked a ball into the box. Espinoza beat Georina Moreno for the rebound, Epsinzoa waited, stopped and shots and beat Chavarria on the right side to make it 1-0 Cerritos.

For the first time, since their game against San Bernardo Valley, Cerritos got on the board first.

Play resumed and Cerritos was looking for more.

Madi Jones passes Espinoza and just misses the left side. Sariah Sanchez made a great run in the left side centering the ball into the box to Lissette Saucedo, but was stopped by Chavarria.

Saucedo came in, beating and juking Mariah Miranda for control of the ball.

In the 20th minute, Jones made a great run beating two Compton defenders and shooting on Chavarria the right side and just missing.

In the 6th minute, Jenna Santos got a ball in the box to Saucedo and beat Chavarria to make it 2-0 for Cerritos.

In the 5th minute, Compton’s Anahi Rodriguez made a great run to the left wing and chipped the ball over Trinidad Armizendi‘s glove to make it 2-1.

In added time, Cerritos looked for their two-goal lead back before the end of the half. Santos kicked a ball outside the box, hitting the post.

Sanchez then beating Yarely Marquez for the rebound and shooting on Chavarria on the right side to make it 3-1.

Sanchez said, “I think that it was a fantastic shot by Jenna and I kind of got like that follow up goal but I think it was still, goal is a goal and it was a really good shot by her.”

Cerritos outshot Compton in the first half 11-2 showing their dominance in the opposition half.

At the start of the second half, Cerritos look to continue their dominance.

Yasmin Cortes came into the box and gets a shot on Chavarria and Espinoza just missing the rebound for a shot.

Jones kicks the ball the in the box to Santos and just shoots it over the cross bar.

Santos kicks the ball in the box into the bodies. Saucedo runs to the rebound and got off a great shot but was stopped by Chavarria.

Jewel Scott and Christina Rodriguez then finish out the rest of the game.

Cerritos won 3-1.

Head Coach Yvette Vascones said, “Of course we dominated. We could have scored a lot more. We should have.”

Cerritos outshot Compton 26-2 in the game.

Cerritos looks to take their momentum into their next game against Rio Hondo in Whittier on Tuesday Oct. 22.