Falcons cruise through LA Harbor

Byline photo of Derrick Telix
Derrick Telix, Staff WriterOctober 23, 2024
Syndney May spiking the ball with a defender across the net. Photo credit: Michael Delgado

The Cerritos College volleyball team defeats Los Angeles Harbor in another team sweep victory.

This is the Falcons 8th consecutive win, and they now improve to a 12-2 record along with a convincing 4-0 conference record.

Cerritos came out strong setting the tone for the game, earning a 1-0 lead after defeating the Seahawks in the first set, 25-9.

In the second set, is where the Falcons struggled as they found themselves in a more competitive set with LA Harbor.

Many miscues and errors helped LA Harbor stay within 1-3 points throughout the set, but the Falcons were able to come out on top giving them a 2-0 lead.

“In practice, we work on those scenarios a lot where it’s kinda tight so I think we are kinda already mentally prepared when that happens, we don’t try to change anything that hasn’t been working, we try to keep that simple and we really come together as a team,” said Leeya Rubio.

During this set the Falcons went with different rotations that did not include two of their top players in Jasmine Soto-Castro and Monserrat Rodriguez.

“The hardest thing about having a team as big as we have, trying to get people in but still trying to keep the continuity of your starters,” said Head Coach Kari Hemmerling on the second set performance.

He continued, “And its trying to find the fine line where we have the starters in and we should still be ok but then it got to a point where it was like ‘yeah its too close for comfort.”

The Falcons would go into the third set, which would be the final one of the game and duplicated there dominant performance in the last set with the score being 25-7.

It was a good bounce back for the team after having an off performance in the second set.

Hemmerling said, “The only thing that I told them is that we have to be really good at fundamentals no matter who’s on the court, we can’t be lazy getting to our spots just because maybe it’s not as strong as Long Beach (Long Beach City College).”

“And I know its like a hangover from such an eventful and emotional match, like its really hard to get fired up for a team who is maybe not as competitive, still a good team and well coached (LA Harbor),”

Rubio and Priscilla Castillo lead the team in digs, while Rodriguez and Sydney May lead the team in kills.

Another win added to the Falcons impressive year, as they continue to take control of the South Coast Conference.

Cerritos next opponent is on the road against a struggling Los Angeles City College team on Oct. 25.

Lady Falcons defeat LA Harbor in three sets to improve to a 12-2 record.
Michael Delgado
Jasmine Soto-Castro spike attempt with LA Harbor in front to defend.

Derrick Telix
Derrick Telix, Staff Writer
Derrick Telix is a first year staff writer for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. Derrick is an aspiring artist trying to make his mark in the world. In his pastime, he enjoys making music and reading.
Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Editor in Chief
Michael Delgado is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys listening to Hip Hop and R&B and hopes to work for Fox Sports in the near future.
