Falcons stun the Warriors on the road

At the start of a two game road trip, The Falcons were on a three game winning streak and looking to stay hot as they flew into El Camino to face the Warriors.

At the start of the game, it was back and forth with teams battling for possession. The Falcons gave up corners early but Alexis Bakalar was there to make the save.

The Warriors stop the Falcons form getting into the box, Jenna Santos tried long shots to get them on the scoreboard.

In the 20th, with the Warriors in control in their own zone. Jessica Arroyo jumped on a mistake from Kalie Reavis. Arroyo comes into the box one on one with Nevaeh Johnson. She shoots and beats Johnson on the right side of goal to make it 1-0.

Arroyo said, “Entering the game that we’re gonna press with everything and I had that the defender made the mistake and I took advantage of it and I finished it.”

After Arroyo‘s goal the Warriors went on the attack getting shoots on goal, but Bakalar was up to the task and stopped them all.

Just before halftime, Ariana Rivera shot from long distance and hit the top of the bar. Sariah Sanchez sprinted into the box and timed her kick perfectly for a spectacular goal to make it 2-0.

In the second half ,the Warriors came out flying, determined to get back into game.

In the 39th, Ashley Ruiz took a corner and found Ruby Colcol to headed it in to make it 2-1.

In the 28th, the Falcons got a break, Madi Jones found Lissette Saucedo, she beats Vanessa Lopez on the right sides and shots on the edge of the box to score to make it 3-1.

Saucedo on her goal. “I was excited because it was my life and I was always hesitant to like take the ball on and I did it.”

Bakalar stood her ground stopping everything from corner kicks, headers, and long shots until the end of the game.

When the final whistle blew the Falcons won 3-1 and they embraced Bakalar, after her spectacular performance. She stopped 20 shots on goal.

Yvette Vascones said, “They earned it. They had the energy. They did everything we asked them to do, so it was a good one for them.”

Bakalar said, “I thought it was good. I felt a little bit nervous going into it But once the game started it all the nerves kind of just went away.”

“We know that this was gonna be a tough game and that we needed to come out aggressive and I think that just feeling the energy from the back line all the way up kind of gave me that extra confidence that I needed to just do my best and Block as many saves as I could block,” she said.

Sanchez said, “She was just freaking amazing. I wasn’t worried at all. Every time she got a save or there was a shot, she can get up there. She can get every high, you know, the high winds. And I wasn’t worried at all. She did pretty freaking good.”

The Falcons look to make it five in a row as they head to Harbor City to face the Seahawks on Nov. 1.

Gallery • 9 Photos Duran Ventura #6 Lissette Saucedo throught the middle into the box with #23 Sophia Hudson on her