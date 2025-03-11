In the four nations face-off team USA had star players like Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, and Conner Hellbuyck, but in the end, everybody was talking about Matthews and Brady Tkachuk.

With political tensions running high between the two countries, Canadian fans booed the US national anthem.

‘I don’t like it,” Matthews said about the boos.

At the opening face-off, Matthew drops the glove with Brandon Hagel and both throw bombs at each other. Brady was cheering his brother on.

One second later Brady fought Sam Bennett, he threw hard rights to take him down. With Matthew slamming the glass in the penalty box.

This was not the first time a Tkachuk got into a fight in international hockey. Their father Keith Tkachuk through down with Claude Lemieux at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

The game became physical with Brady crunching Drew Doughty into the board, as the US won 3-1.

In the championship game, they face Canada again at TD Garden in Boston.

With the US down one, Brady scored to tie the game 1-1 in the first period, in the end, the US lost 3-2 in overtime.

At the end of the tournament, the big question was who were the Tkachunk brothers.

Hockey does run in the family, Keith played 19 seasons in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and the Atlanta Thrashers

Keith is one of the top US hockey players to ever play in the NHL with 1,000 points and 500 goals in his career.

During Keith’s time with the Phoenix Coyotes, he and his wife Chantal Oster welcomed his first child Matthew in 1997 and and his second son Brady in 1999.

Keith was traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2001, where he would bring his two sons to watch him practice with the team.

Keith retired in the 2009-10 season, with Brady and Matthew skating with on his final game on the ice. Keith’s hockey career was over, but his sons were about it get started.

Matthew developed his skills at the US National Development Team, he then went on to play one season in the Ontario Hockey League for the London Knights.

Matthew was secluded sixth by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 entry daft. He play in Calgary for seven seasons.

In the 2022-23 season, Matthew was traded to the Florida Panthers and immediately made an impact on the team.

Matthew scored 40 goals and 69 assists for a total of 109 points for the year.

In the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs Matthew helped head the Panthers through the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

With seconds left Matthew scored to send the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

In the Final the Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games, in the locker room Matthew said to their teammates ” We will be back”

The following season the Panthers found themselves back in the Stanley Cup Final against Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers.

The Panthers won the first three of the series, but the Oilers rallied to force Game 7 back in Florida.

With Tkachuk Family watched the Panthers win 2-1 win the Stanley Cup first time in franchise history and the Tkachuk name to be engraved into Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Brady worked on his skills in the US National Development Team, captaining the team to a gold medal over Finland. After he played one season of college hockey at Boston University.

Brady was secluded four in the first round of the draft by the Ottawa Senators in 2018.

In his first NHL season, Brady was a force on the ice with hits and fights, he notched 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points in 71 games.

With the spotlight on hockey Matthews and Brady are relevant by appearing in clothing commercials, on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and in the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Matthews and Brady are now becoming household names, not just in hockey but in the world of sports.