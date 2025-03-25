Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Falcons prevail over bitter rivals

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Community EditorMarch 25, 2025
Duran Ventura
Falcons celebrate as the Herlinda Casanova and Juliette Casillas win the final set to the match 3-2 against Long Beach City College on March 14, 2025.

Cerritos College Falcons beach volleyball team battled the elements to beat the local rival Long Beach City Vikings 3-2 at Rosie’s Dog Beach on March 14.

In court one Falcons Leeya Rubio and Josie Navarro faced Vikings Mikayla Curry and Hadassah Odeyale.

Rubio and Navarro dominated their sets by getting kills early for a big lead, not letting Curry and Odeyale into the match as the Falcons took the lead 1-0.

“Me and Josie were just trying to use the conditions as much as possible, trying to use it in our power, to get the other team out of the system as much as possible, especially with any big hitters that we had, any good players,” Rubio said.

Falcons Brisa Cortez and Nayeli SalasOritz went up against Vikings Camille Agrupis and Ryleeh Tuaolo.

Cortez and SalasOritz made it 2-0 for the Falcons by winning two straight sets.

Cortez said, “I mean it’s pretty much the same because when we first played Long Beach, me and SalasOritz we beat them as well.”

Both teams battled the elements as rain and wind started to pick up during the matches.

At court, five Falcons Breanna Lizarrage and Evelyn Soto-Castro were in a back-and-forth battle with Vikings Veronica Lanuza and Lauren Villar.

In the third and final sets, Lanuza and Villar take control at the end to win 15-6.

Falcons Monserrat Rodriguez and Rosie Cazares-Gonzalez lost to Vikings Alexandra Rosquin and Kaylani Moncada at court two in three sets to make it 2-2.

It all came down to court four as the Falcons Herlinda Casanova and Juliette Casillas faced Vikings Alanna Jones and Maggie Acevedo.

Both teams traded sets as it went into the third and final set.

15-14 in the match Casanova set up Casillas for the final kill to win the set and the match for the Falcons 3-2.

The Falcons embraced Casillas as this win marked the first time they beat the Vikings in beach volleyball this season.

Casanova said, “It’s rewarding as a team that we got the one after last time barely losing so I was excited that we were able to pull it out for the team.

Casanova continued, “It was a battle and we almost didn’t come back, but I think our perseverance is pretty good and our mental toughness, which I think ultimately allowed us to take the game.”

Head coach for the Falcons, Kari Hemmerling said, “Beating anyone feels good, but it’s always just a little extra sweet when it’s them.

She continued, “Just because it is such a little rivalry that felt good to take care of it and the fun thing about the beaches is it’s not always the same team based on timing.

“We don’t really know what game it’s gonna come down to so our ones and our threes one and then our two’s four’s and fives all went to a third set.

“You’re just kind of bouncing around in suspense like it makes it super fun and so far for us to pull out that win and then our twos to just barely lose that one was a bummer but getting the win three two we will take that any day,” Hemmerling said.

The Falcons will head to El Camino College for another conference matchup against the Warriors on March 28 at noon.

