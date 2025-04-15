Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Where is our home court on campus at?

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Community EditorApril 15, 2025
Duran Ventura
The Falcons at Rosie’s dog beach as they faced College of the Desert and El Camino on April 11, 2025.

As the 2025 Cerritos College beach volleyball regular season comes to an end and the Falcons head into the playoffs one thing comes to mind, where is their home court?

They’ve played and practiced at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach all season.

In their conference this season the Falcons face Mt. San Antonio, El Camino, and Long Beach City who have a court advantage by having their own facility on campus.

Falcons players Josie Navarro and Brisa Cortez shared their thoughts on their opposing conference teams having a home court.

“Definitely every home team has their advantage, but especially when they have their facility, they have more of a comfortability knowing that they practice every day, they go to school there every day, and it’s that familiarity that allows them to play to their best ability,” Navarro said.

Cortez added, “Their facilities are really nice and honestly, it’d be nice to have something like that at our school.”

The team practices on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., after the players have one hour to rush to Cerritos for their classes.

Leeya Rubio shared the struggle with having to rush to the court, “There is a lot more of a rush, especially when it comes to class.

“There are a lot of girls that do have class during practice times, so it’s a lot more, it’s a lot more difficult for them just because they kind of have to rush, and it’s not as easy for them to kind of get to school and get ready for class,” Rubio said.

Taylor Winters and Zoe Lekan who play for El Camino have their own faculty right on campus.

“It’s very nice we’re very fortunate and it’s a very nice facility and kind of stops the wind from coming in too,” said Lekan.

Winters said, “I mean personally my classes are all around the courts so like If I have a class after I kind of just walk straight to class.”

Kari Hemmerling who is the head coach for Cerritos College volleyball during the fall semester started the Beach Volleyball in 2016 to have full-time volleyball year round.

“To get it started here, I told my athletic director when it was Maria Castro at the time, I told her, I said, listen, I’m gonna call you every single time I lose a recruit because they wanna play both indoor and beach,” Hemmerling said.

“All the schools around us, Long Beach, Cypress, Golden West, Rio Hondo, Mount Sac, all these schools that are around us that we’re competing with the most, all have beach volleyball and so the girls get to play indoor and beach and they’re getting better,” Hemmerling stated.

Hemmerling has had conversations with administrators to turn the tennis courts into beach volleyball courts, Falcons men’s and women’s tennis teams have been discontinued since 2021.

The tennis courts will be converted into 20 pickleball courts, but Hemmerling would like to have seven turn into Beach Volleyball courts.

“If we had the ability to do that, and we had some money for that, that would be ideal because if you could make at least five courts is the minimum, pretty much, of what you want, but eight courts, you could host regional, states, whatever, and things would go so fast,” Hemmerling shared.

Hemmerling stores all the beach volleyball equipment in her garage at her house from January to the end of May.

Jeff Miera said, “I would not know the answer to that. I haven’t been here to comment on that.”

The Falcons won their last conference game 5-0 over College of the Desert and now wait for a first-round opponent in the South Coast Conference Pairs Championships and Southern California Team Regional Playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Community Editor
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
NASCAR Cup Series drivers from (left to right) Justin Haley, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Zane Smith, Josh Berry, Martin Truex Jr and Cole Custer during driver introductions at the 2025 Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025.
NASCAR path to the playoffs nine races in
Eric Decker and the rest of the captains exchange hand shakes before the coin toss. Photo credit: Rick Burtzel Flickr
The new NFL rule changes make no sense
Amarie Encarnacion completes the run as teammate Carissa Amaya cheers her on during the Cerritos vs. Compton softball game on April 1, 2025.
Falcons beat Tartars in late game domination
NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2023.
Profits over People, NASCAR and SoCal
Falcons celebrate as the Herlinda Casanova and Juliette Casillas win the final set to the match 3-2 against Long Beach City College on March 14, 2025.
Falcons prevail over bitter rivals
Falcons second base Ayiana Cardenas scoring an insurance run to make it 3-0 at the bottom of the 6th inning during the Cerritos College vs. LA mission softball game on March 8, 2025.
Falcons stay red hot over the Eagles
More in Sports Features
Falcons guard, Darron Henry, fighting with guard/forward, Esteban Mann, for a loose ball during the 3C2A SoCal Regional Final on March 8, 2025.
Falcons comeback to advance to state tournament
Falcons designated hitter, Brody Cuellar, headed to the dugout to celebrate his two-run home run during the Cerritos College vs. Compton baseball game on March 1, 2025.
Falcons dominate in a 30-point win
Aiyana Sierra spiking the ball with Abby Gutierrez behind her in matchup against the LBCC Vikings on Feb. 28, 2025.
Falcons drop first conference game of the season against LBCC
Falcons guard Darron Henry at the slot of the court during the Cerritos vs. Mt. SAC men's basketball game on Jan. 10, 2025.
Meet Darron Henry, the Boodah
Cerritos College guard, Jayden Estrada, driving to the basket as Long Beach City College players defend her on Feb. 19, 2025.
Falcons fall short against rival Vikings
Cerritos College sophomore guard Marcel Hayes dribbling alongside the endline against Long Beach City College on Feb. 19, 2025.
Falcons extend win streak to three against crosstown rivals
More in Top Stories
Kelsey Newman preps student for a power red donation during the American Red Cross blood drive on April 7, 2025.
Saving lives one donation at a time
Student Trustee candidates Gustavo Sanchez (left) Aileya Vidana (center), Weston Milligan (right) sitting at a panel as they answer policy questions during the ASCC candidate forum in the teleconference center on April 1, 2025.
Annual ASCC candidate forum reveals various campaign ideologies
Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The NBA logo is seen on the court before thegame between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The NBA media has a problem
Girl with Lilies by Diego Rivera at the Norton Simon Museum. March 14, 2025.
Art night expo in Pasadena
Josh Kieser's Back to the Future Marty McFly Nike Mag shoes for $20,000. March 1, 2025.
Sneakerheads come together for LA shoe Expo
Crowd enjoying a night stroll during the Angel City Night Market on Feb. 27, 2025.
Angel City Night Market reaches four year milestone