Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Scoring hockey greatness

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Community EditorApril 18, 2025
REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Geoff Burke
Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at Capital One Arena. The goal is the 894th of his career, tying Wayne Gretzky for most all-time goals scored in the NHL. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“Records are made to be broken”, but no one would have ever thought Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goals would be surpassed, but on April 6 the Washington Capitals faced New York Islanders at UBA Arena, Alexander Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his career to break Gretzky’s record.

The goal came from the left face-off circle notably nicknamed his office, a trademark spot where Ovechkin got most of his career goals.

How did someone break hockey’s most moral records which stood for 31 years?

Ovechkin was born on Sept. 17, 1985 in Moscow, Russia. He grew up with athletes around him with his mom Tatyana A two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball and his father Mikhail a former soccer player.

Ovechkin brother Sergei would take him to his games and teach him about the game of hockey.

At age 10 Ovechkin and his family would deal with tragedy after Sergei was killed in a car accident.

On the same day, Ovechkin played a hockey game after the loss of his brother and was crying on the bench.

This event only motivated Ovechkin, as he dove more into perfecting his game.

When Ovechkin scores and kisses his gloves are a tribute to his brother Sergei.

In 2001 Ovechkin made his pro debut for HC Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Super League at the age of 16.

Ovechkin remained for the Dynamo for three seasons before entering the 2004 NHL entry draft.

With the first overall pick, the Washington Capitals selected Ovechkin in the first round.

After the 2004-05 NHL lockout Ovechkin made his NHL debut in the 2005-06 season by scoring 2 goals in his first game in win 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin won the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year with 52 goals and 54 assists for 106 points for the season.

NHL commentator Bill Clement called Ovechkin ” One of the greatest goals of all time.”

Ovechkin dominance would continue in the league for a decade by winning the Art Ross Trophy for points in the league in 2008, the Hart Memorial Trophy for league MVP in 2008, 2009, and 2013, and the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy 6 times for most goals in a season.

In 2018 Ovechkin and his Capitals captured hockey’s holy grail by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to the Stanley Cup and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP.

After winning the Cup, Ovechkin’s scoring has not slowed down, he has two more Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies in 2019, and 2020.

Ovechkin goal totals have been moving I’m up the all-time leading goal scorers by passing players like Brett Hull, Jaromir Jage and Gordie Howe.

This 2024-25 season all eyes were on Ovechkin to break Gretzky’s record.

On Nov. 18, 2024, we suffered a broken leg against the Utah Hockey Club, every fan and sports journalist assumed the record would be broken the next season but we came back 6 weeks later on Dec. 28, 2024.

In a game against the Islanders, Ovechkin beat Ilya Sorokin To surpass Gretzky.

Ovechkin had 895 goals in 1,487 games the same amount of games Wayne Gretzky played in his career.

With one year remaining on his contract with the Capitals Ovechkin will likely have 900 goals of his career.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Community Editor
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Falcons outfielder, Owen Martin scoring after Falcons first baseman, Wyatt Ormonde, hit a double during the Cerritos College vs ELAC baseball game on April 12, 2025.
Falcons win series after a hot sixth inning
The Falcons at Rosie's dog beach as they faced College of the Desert and El Camino on April 11, 2025.
Where is our home court on campus at?
NASCAR Cup Series drivers from (left to right) Justin Haley, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Zane Smith, Josh Berry, Martin Truex Jr and Cole Custer during driver introductions at the 2025 Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025.
NASCAR path to the playoffs nine races in
Eric Decker and the rest of the captains exchange hand shakes before the coin toss. Photo credit: Rick Burtzel Flickr
The new NFL rule changes make no sense
Amarie Encarnacion completes the run as teammate Carissa Amaya cheers her on during the Cerritos vs. Compton softball game on April 1, 2025.
Falcons beat Tartars in late game domination
NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2023.
Profits over People, NASCAR and SoCal
More in Sports Features
Falcons celebrate as the Herlinda Casanova and Juliette Casillas win the final set to the match 3-2 against Long Beach City College on March 14, 2025.
Falcons prevail over bitter rivals
Falcons second base Ayiana Cardenas scoring an insurance run to make it 3-0 at the bottom of the 6th inning during the Cerritos College vs. LA mission softball game on March 8, 2025.
Falcons stay red hot over the Eagles
Falcons guard, Darron Henry, fighting with guard/forward, Esteban Mann, for a loose ball during the 3C2A SoCal Regional Final on March 8, 2025.
Falcons comeback to advance to state tournament
Falcons designated hitter, Brody Cuellar, headed to the dugout to celebrate his two-run home run during the Cerritos College vs. Compton baseball game on March 1, 2025.
Falcons dominate in a 30-point win
Aiyana Sierra spiking the ball with Abby Gutierrez behind her in matchup against the LBCC Vikings on Feb. 28, 2025.
Falcons drop first conference game of the season against LBCC
Falcons guard Darron Henry at the slot of the court during the Cerritos vs. Mt. SAC men's basketball game on Jan. 10, 2025.
Meet Darron Henry, the Boodah