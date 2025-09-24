Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Cerritos falls in three sets against Golden West

Byline photo of Ángel Sánchez
Ángel Sánchez, Sports EditorSeptember 24, 2025
Cerritos College Volleyball team in a pre-game huddle before the match against Golden West College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on September 17, 2025. Photo credit: Angel Sanchez

An injury-plagued Cerritos Falcons volleyball team was forced to utilize its depth and was able to carry out lengthy rallies but lost in three sets against Golden West College on Sept. 17.

Attack errors by Cerritos led to its early 2-0 deficit as the team totaled 28 attack errors but received 74 digs from the defense as it was able to rally late in the final set but fell short.

Freshman outside hitter Elizabeth Beltran returned to the lineup for the Falcons, but it was without sophomore Daniela Luna, who leads the team in blocks.

The first set also saw freshman Isabela Torres exit with an apparent injury, which forced head coach Ashleigh Atsaros to make adjustments and make use of players who have also not seen much playing time due to injury.

“We just have a lot of girls playing different positions,” Atsaros said. “We have a DS (defensive specialist) playing outside and we have a middle who hasn’t practiced with us in a month coming to play in the game today because of injury.”

“We’ve had tons of injuries. We lost our starting middle, she tore her ACL. So, we don’t have the depth to make up for the injuries. We’re doing the best we can,” she added.

Bre’ion Thomas had been out this season with an ankle injury and then received stitches during the team’s road trip to San Diego earlier this season. She missed several practices but came into her first game of the season and contributed with 3 kills and 2 blocks.

“I haven’t played a game since we started the season and coach just threw me in really,” Thomas said.

She noted her role as a substitution player and said, “I try to match their energy as much as I can. If I see them down, get louder. That’s really my thing. Get loud.”

“I don’t get to play that much, so I just try to use my time to encourage them as much as I can,” she added.

Kills by Thomas and Jordin Lewis helped the Falcons close a wide deficit in the final set but ultimately lost it 26-24.

Beltran posted 11 kills and 10 digs in her return.

Lewis led the Falcons with 12 kills and libero Roselyn Tobie had a match-high 25 digs.

Golden West outside hitter Jalissa Costa led the match with 15 kills.

Cerritos followed up with a 3-0 loss at Pasadena City College on Sept. 19 and now holds a 4-6 record.

“It’s just definitely out of the ordinary, and they’re going to have to step it up for conference,” Atsaros said about the team’s adjustments.

“The expectation is whoever’s on the court, you still have to play your hardest and you still have to run the same system. Everybody knows the same system. Expectations are the same, standards are the same,” Atsaros said.

Cerritos will play one more road game against East Los Angeles College on Sept. 26 before returning home on Oct. 1 for its first conference match of the season against El Camino College.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Ángel Sánchez
Ángel Sánchez, Sports Editor
Ángel Sánchez is the newest sports editor for Talon Marks. In his free time, Angel enjoys visiting different baseball parks, watching movies, and going to comedy shows. Ángel is pursuing his AA in journalism and hopes to transfer to a four-year university with an accredited program and one day work in MLB or a major publication covering baseball in any capacity.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo smothered by Rustlers defenders. Sept. 12, 2025 Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Falcons survive feisty battle against the Rustlers
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC defensive back Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears (1) catches the ball during the Satisfying Catch event at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL should cancel the Pro Bowl
Cerritos College Falcons player attempts to pass to a teammate against Santa Monica College at Cerritos College Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
Falcons make a splash in home opener
Cerritos College defenders tackle Santa Barbara player at Falcon Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.
Falcons roll past Vaqueros
Baseballs are ready for batting practice at Fenway Park.
How MLB can improve its popularity
a day at Dodger Stadium during a home game.
Play Ball: MLB stars deserve a spot in the Olympics
More in Sports Features
Isabela Torres (#4) and Evelyn Soto-Castro (#1) failed block attempt against Palomar College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on Wednesday Sept. 3, 2025.
Cerritos adjustments short-lived against Palomar
Cerritos College and Mt. San Antonio College give handshakes post-game with final score posted on scoreboard at Cerritos College Falcon Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Photo credit: Angel Sanchez
Falcons miscues prove difference in season opener
Offensive line gets set before the snap in a scrimmage against Mt. San Jacinto at Cerritos College Falcon Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Falcons look to get back on track
A sit down with the fastest Falcon: Joshua Melendez
A sit down with the fastest Falcon: Joshua Melendez
Falcons second baseman, Ayiana Cardenas, running towards first base against Citrus College on May 2, 2025.
Falcons sweep Owls in the first round
Joshua Melendez getting first at the podium after a track meet at Long Beach City College on April 26, 2025. Photo courtesy of Bryan Ramos.
Fastest Falcon: Joshua Melendez
More in Women's Sports
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo beating Roadrunners defender Kamila Bon to break into the box. Sept. 2 2025
Roadrunners out muscled the Falcons at home
Captain Ariana Rivera keeping the ball in play. 8/22/25
Falcons win home opener over the Wolverines
Tiffany Teats jumps up for an attack against Riverside City College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on Wednesday Aug. 27, 2025.
Back-to-back sweeps to start season for Falcons
Vicky Najera hits a ground ball during the Cerritos vs Compton game on April 21, 2025.
Falcons snap winless streak
El Camino base runner makes it to base before Falcons first baseman can get her out on April 17, 2025.
Falcons let lead slip away in conference loss
The Falcons at Rosie's dog beach as they faced College of the Desert and El Camino on April 11, 2025.
Where is our home court on campus at?