WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia is a Risky Gamble

Byline photo of Ivan Llata
Ivan Llata, Staff Writer
October 20, 2025
AbhiSuryawanshi
WWE’s new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut

Wrestlemania used to be known for great matches and moments for wrestling fans around the world.

Last week it was announced that Wrestlemania 43 in 2027 will take place in Saudi Arabia, this announcement received severe fan backlash on social media.

WWE fans in the United States will not spend additional money for plane tickets to travel to the Middle East for such an event, even if it is the WWE’s biggest event of the year.

WWE fans are having a difficult time affording tickets to attend any event as it is. Prices for Summerslam, one of its biggest pay-per-view events, ranged as high as $40,000 while tickets to attend its weekly television shows Raw or SmackDown can cost up to $500.

How can even the most hardcore of WWE fans afford these prices?

WWE already have an event scheduled in Saudi Arabia at the start of 2026. The Royal Rumble. For some reason, there isn’t as much backlash about this event happening.

However, fans are still not going to want to travel for this show either.

The relationship between the two countries is not the best.

Doesn’t someone need special permission from the United States or literally be invited to travel to that region? Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias had to receive a military escort to do a stand-up show there.

With this announcement, wrestling fans might boycott and rebel against WWE and choose to follow other promotions, such as All Elite Wrestling, whose tickets are more reasonably priced.

The type of wrestling they do is riskier and exciting. Although the storytelling aspect of the show can be improved.

WWE seems to be more focused on how to make the most profits than on the concerns of its fans.

Several months ago, it was announced that the very same Wrestlemania 43 event was scheduled for New Orleans. The WWE went back on its word. This sets a horrible precedent.

That something can be sold up until the last minute to the highest bidder is cruel business.

If the rumors and reports are true, with the request of officials of Saudi Arabia, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and The Undertaker are scheduled to appear at the event.

These individuals are well into their 50s and 60s. One horrific botched move and they can get seriously injured.

Wrestling fans are tense and unforgiving people.

Wrestlemania is known for its great matches and moments. For instance, who will ever forget Hulk Hogan body slamming Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania 3, the ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship between Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon and Bret Hart versus Stone Cold Steve Austin and many more.

Based on this writer’s opinion, just because I’m a WWE fan doesn’t mean I agree with everything they do.

I strongly disagree with them having the show in Saudi Arabia, especially given the country’s controversial history. Personally, I have decided not to watch the show and you shouldn’t either.

About the Contributor
Ivan Llata
Ivan Llata, Staff Writer
Ivan Llata is a staff writer at Talon Marks. He enjoys listening to 1980’s Heavy Metal such as Metallica and Guns & Roses. Llata hopes to transfer and be a sports writer some day.
