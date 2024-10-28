Audio Voicer: Falcons win 5-1 over the Roadrunners

After a 3 -1 dominating victory against Compton, the Falcons find themselves on the road in Whittier to face the Roadrunners.

Before the start, Ariana Rivera was back into the lineup after an injury.

From the start, the Falcons came out flying.

In the 37th minute, Jessica Arroyo took the ball for midfield, went on a magnificent run, and was pulled down from a Roadrunner defender. The ref pointed to the spot and automatically called a penalty.

Jessica came up to the spot and blasted a ball past the goalkeeper to make it 1 -0 for the Falcons.

After that, the Falcons came out flying looking for More.

Jenna Santos took a corner and automatically, Sarah Sanchez headed the ball into the net to make it 2 -0 for the Falcons.

In the second half, the Falcons came out looking for More.

Ariana Rivera took her shot and beat Roadrunners goalkeeper to make it 3 -0.

With the game becoming wide open, Rivera found Sanchez in the box open. Sanchez took her shot, beat Roadrunners goalie on the left side to make it 4 -0.

With the game becoming a blowout, Rivera found Yasmin Cortez open in the box. Yasmin shot. It was saved but fought for the rebound to score her first ever collegiate goal to make it 5 -1 and seal the win for the Falcons.

The three stars of the game were Trinidad Arizmendi with her magnificent goalkeeping. Sariah Sanchez with her multi -goal game and Ariana Rivera with two assists and a goal on her game back.