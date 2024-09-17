The Soul Real “Brat” Market was a hit

Soul Real Market hosted a brat-themed night market on Friday, Sept. 13 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Anaheim colony house.

Soul Real Market is marketed to have “something for everyone”. They range from vendors who sell Y2K clothing, jewelry, tattoos, camera equipment and more.

The market invites small businesses to every market they host, they open up a google form for small businesses to get a chance to expand their business.

The event was a big hit in the city of Anaheim, proven by the hour-long wait to get in.

Inside the market, you are met with a downstairs and outdoor area where there was a majority of clothing, as well as many jewelry, shoes, niche items and a DJ as well.

Yessenia Manrique, a Maywood resident, says that she enjoyed the music they had and the styles of clothing.

“The music that they had going on really hyped up my friends and me,” said Manrique, “The clothes too, they had something for every style and such a variety of options for everyone.”

In addition, there was also an upstairs section that dealt more with jewelry, candles, tattoos, tooth gems, etc.

The biggest hit of the night had to be upstairs where two tattoo artists were doing flash tattoos, prices ranged from $31- $100.

The waitlist to get tattooed by one of the two artists had over 50 people.

Tattoo artists, @conejxta and @naomitatts received major exposure for their unique tattoo flash designs as well as their affordable pricing.

Many other small businesses also had a major night at the Soul Real Market.

Ray Pham, owner of studiocorps, a small accessory/jewelry business started just earlier this year. Selling items such as bracelets, keychains, stickers and others.

“This was my second market with them and it was my best one yet,” said Pham, “I practically sold out which was insane so, big thanks to the people behind Soul Real Market and the customers!”

What made the market shine had to be the jewelry vendors and the unique styles that they brought to the market.

Ash Mendoza, owner of Fallen Alien Jewelry, which is an alternative brand that creates special one-of-a-kind jewelry and accessories, enjoys the unique experience that Soul Real Market provides.

“I’ve been a vendor at Soul Real Market for a little over two years now! it’s one of my favorite markets to vend at since the organizers are amazing and the people who attend are always so friendly,” said Mendoza.

Soul Real Market did not disappoint with this brat-themed market.

Especially with the amazing line-up of vendors that had such an amazing variety of items and such unique styles for customers to shop from.

The best way to stay up to date on future Soul Real Markets is through their Instagram.

They typically post about their events as the day creeps up, but as of now, their bio holds three upcoming events in September/October.