Norwalk social services center celebrates 50th anniversary

The city of Norwalk social services center held their 50th anniversary celebration and renaming ceremony on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The social services center offers support services to individuals and families with limited resources.

The city of Norwalk is one of the few local cities to offer a social service centers, even offering support to residents outside of Norwalk.

There was an outdoor tent area with reserved tables that all surrounded the stage.

The event started with a welcoming statement from Mayor Margarita L. Rios, elected in 2017 as the first latina woman on council since 1992.

They had a invocation from two local pastors. This was followed by the flag salute with social services commissioner, Richard Legaspi and a cake cutting done with Mayor Rios.

The event was live streamed and shown on a large screen inside of the social service center where more tables were set up for local residents to be part of the event.

The event was also the renaming of the center in honor of Jesse M. Luera.

He was the first director of the social service center in 1974 when they opened their doors to the public, the center is dedicated to serving the community.

“The services they provide here are great, a lot of people don’t seem to know what they provide here.” said Betty Luera, Norwalk resident and daughter of Jesse Luera.

She continued, “My dad loved helping people, it didn’t start and stop here [ at the social services center], it never stopped. Anyone who needed help would even go to our house.”

The community happily celebrated the 50th anniversary by eating food, socializing and dancing around to live Mariachi music.

“This group of people are so appreciative of what the center has been able to do, and what the city has been able to do. I feel blessed that I have been able to be a part of that.” said Rios.

Rios suggest Cerritos College students come by and visit the center even if it’s just to socialize.

“It’s an amazing place to be, people make lifelong friends here and they enjoy each other’s company, and that’s so important because some people don’t have someone close to them but not here; you come here and you are welcomed and you make lifelong friends.” said Rios.

The center also offers mental health assistance, food banks, senior nutrition programs, caseworker agency referrals, utility and rental assistance, support groups, child development, youth intervention programs and family recreation events.

To find out more about the services they offer you can do so through the city of Norwalk’s website.