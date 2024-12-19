Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Miracle: A Christmas themed bar in Long Beach

Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Community EditorDecember 19, 2024
Flamingo Christmas decoration on a christmas tree at the Miracle in Long Beach, CA Photo credit: Laura Bernal

Miracle is a Christmas themed pop-up cocktail bar that is hosted at The Ordinarie Tavern in Long Beach.

The Ordinaire Tavern serves American comfort food, beer, wine and cocktails and is located in the The Promenade.

Just as Christmas is around the corner The Ordinaire fully decorates the entire place with Christmas decor.

Miracle pop-up opened on Nov. 21 and will end on New Years Eve.

The tables are wrapped up to look like presents and so are the walls and chairs.

The inside is full of Christmas lights, snow flakes and garland. There are Santas placed everywhere and even life size cut outs of Buddy the Elf throughout.

It literally looks like Christmas threw up in there but in the best way possible.

Despite being a bar, it has a way of making you feel like a kid again.

The only downside of the place was the long wait to get in on a Saturday night as a walk-in. It took about an hour and a half to get inside and seated, which honestly wasn’t that bad considering how popular the location is.

After 3:30 p.m. reservations are no longer taken and you will have the join the line as a walk-in.

The line stretches down The Promenade and it is chilly out right now so be prepared and dress warm for your wait in line.

We joined the line at 6:30 p.m. and were seated at 8 p.m.

Once seated, the service was very quick and we were instantly greeted by a server.

You are given a time card on the table, that included the time that you sat down and when your time there is up. They give you a two hour time limit.

The two-hour limit ensures that everyone in line gets a chance to sit down and enjoy themselves without a super long wait.

A Christmas themed pop-up restaurant/bar in Downtown Long Beach
Adrienne Fajardo
A poster for the the pop up restaurant, Miracle, including a QR code to scan and reserve seats

For food we stuck with ordering just their small plates, which were generous portions.

We got the Ordinaries fries and the macaroni and cheese.

The food is a bit pricey, for the fries it was $14 and the macaroni and cheese was $12.

I felt the fries weren’t worth the money because of the simplicity of them but the Macaroni and cheese was actually really good and came with enough food to share between two people and still have some left over.

The Christmas cocktails are served in cute Christmas themed mugs which you can choose to buy and take home with you for an extra fee depending on your mug of choice.

They have around 14 different holiday cocktails to choose from , the cheapest being $13 and the most expensive being $18.

The drink of choice for the night was called the “Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****r!”, served in a very cute Santa pants mug. It was honestly overpriced, not very strong and mostly ice.

Overall the experience was fun and its something everyone should go to at least once, especially if you love Christmas and bars, its the perfect mix of both worlds.

