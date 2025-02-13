New era of cinema: Milagros

The city of Norwalk has a new Latin-based premium theater experience – Milagros Cinemas in the Norwalk Town Center.

What once was a Super Saver Cinema has now become a Latino-owned and operated state-of-the-art theater serving its community.

When opening the theater, owner Moctesuma Esparza thought a theater shouldn’t be just a theater but a center for its community. Its residents could always come in and find something available to them.

Community-based operator Larry Porricelli says one of its many programs for the community is Milagros Cares, “We work with the parks and recreation department where we have once a month film for young people and it’s free for kids.”

Another program the theater offers is to focus on the local high school students what to pursue a career in the entertainment business.

“We have a program for students here to learn what the business is. We just finished the first one at the end of the year and now we’re getting ready to kick off the second one,” Porricelli stated.

Porricelli continued, “We bring in a director who will talk about directing, we’ll bring in a cinematographer who will talk about what cinematography is. Every one of those credits is a job, so the young people see there are a lot more jobs than just acting on the screen.”

A big aspect of the theater is that it’s affordable to all.

On Tuesdays, also referred to as Family Day, tickets are $7 for all ages. MPIX Theaters, which offers a surround sound experience, are priced at $9.50 and D-BOX Theaters, offering rumble-enhanced sensory seating, for $13.

Family Day is not the only day moviegoers can save on tickets. There are special themed nights that offer $5 movie tickets.

RomCom Mondays, Fright Night Wednesdays and Classics Thursdays all cater to movie buffs, even casual moviegoers who just want to see a cult classic for the unbeatable price of $5.

One thing that has helped Milagros attract customers is the unique menu offered at the concession stand. Some of their options are nacho grandes with either tortilla chips or Hot Cheetos, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, street tacos and esquites.

“Milagros Cinema is special to me because of how close to the community they are. You can feel the love for cinema in there compared to chain theaters,” customer Alex Garcia from Pico Rivera said.

Theater manager Tino Poblete shared, “I don’t know if you’ve seen, but our coffee here is from a local coffee company in Downey, cafe de olla. Then our beer is a bodega, they are another local brewery in Whittier.”

Poblete continued, “We are trying to team up with local businesses and give recognition and celebrate all of our businesses together and try to celebrate the community because we are all from the same.”

After the success of the Guadalajara Film Festivals, Milagros Cinemas is working on bringing the Honduran Film Festival to the people of Norwalk and surrounding cities to be determined at a later date.