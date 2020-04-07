Ballot #2 Vice President Armando Avilla

Q: As a leader of the senate, how would you encourage healthy discussion in the Senate between senators and other speakers?

A: “As a leader of the Senate, and by virtue of being the chairman of the largest branch in student government, the need to promote an environment and culture for healthy discussions is vital. In order to achieve this, I must first lead by example and establish an understanding of what healthy discussions look and sound like. Through committee run training sessions both the public and members of Senate can grow in their confidence and understanding of what can be expected during our meetings and interactions. Speakers would be encouraged to attend Senate meetings prior to their date of presentation, in order to understand the procedures and rules established by the Senate. With this knowledge no speaker should be caught off guard or arrive too nervous to feel they cannot properly express what they have to say. If attending Senate meetings prior to their date of presentation is not an option, then speakers would be encouraged to reach out to me in order to establish alternative methods of providing the same results.”

Q: How do you plan to expand student involvement beyond students in ASCC to students at large?

A: “Our plan to expand student involvement is through leadership training, outreach, communications, community interactions, networking and problem solving. Leadership training in healthy discussions and productive interactions will allow our senators the confidence required to engage with students across Cerritos College. Our senators can then feel empowered to engage with the purpose of understanding what their students want and need and begin work on legislation to bring to the Senate, aiding in our efforts to outreach, network and build community interactions. Working toward the common goal of providing the students of Cerritos College opportunities to have their voices truly heard by their representatives will build upon our duty serve our students and community. Giving the student body and members of Senate the opportunity to engage in meaningful interactions could unite both parties and provide unforeseen solutions to our toughest problems.”

Q: In regard to COVID-19, if elected how do you plan on going about this position’s duties and continuing to work with all groups on campus despite social distancing measures?

A: “Regardless if elected or not, we will continue to work with our executive student leaders, advisors and personally research ways to alleviate the social issues this virus has created. Currently the student government has moved to an online platform due to the threat COVID-19 presents; This is a starting point, and while we as the student government can continue to conduct our meetings and perform our duties with little conflict, the question is, how do we provide student wide involvement and share essential information. This is where networking becomes essential, building bonds and locating resources. Speaking with department chairs, faculty personnel, and Talon Marks will be crucial in providing our students with information and opportunities they may not be receiving, opening communication channels via email or further online methods will need to be explored. Our students are masters at engaging in social activities online, they enjoy conversations, actively find creative ways of expressing who they are, and make themselves available for friends and classmates in need. Working together with our students, actively connecting and communicating ideas and experiences can open opportunities to not just continue to perform our duties in student government, but vastly improve our ability to do so.”

Closing Statement:

“I have had an incredible journey within the ASCC Student Government, starting out as a senator in the Senate, becoming Chief Justice of the Court, Delegate of Cerritos College, and now Chief of Staff within the Cabinet, It has been my absolute pleasure to have had new challenges every step of the way. Challenges which include learning new skills, being out of my comfort zone, managing my time, leading a team, remaining unbiased in decisions, and helping fellow members grow into their own leadership roles. I am applying for Vice President to continue my service to the Students of Cerritos College in a more pressing role because I believe my partner and I have the opportunity and experience to deliver on what we say and establish a culture that will provide students of Cerritos College improvements that will live on past our time in office.”