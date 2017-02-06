Trump survival guide mediocre but useful

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gene Stone, best-selling author of The Bush Survival Bible, The 12-Step Bush Recovery Program and Duck!, has done it again with The Trump Survival Guide.

He as written an informed yet commonplace manifesto for the moderate democrat.

In short, this is the practical, pragmatic book that will define the resistance of Donald “Tiny Hands” Trump and his basket of deplorables for the next four to eight years.

Perhaps the only possible criticism, apart from the occasional spelling errors which are rather distracting, is the staleness of the subject paired with the confused voice the author takes, which at times makes the material boring and othertimes obnoxious.

It is understandable to use a matter-of-fact sort of tone, however the author contradicts that with the sarcastic use of Trump quotes for comedic purposes; yet only at the beginning of each chapter.

Still, the author employs an impeccable taste in pulling quotes.

For example, in chapter four, which talks about energy, Stone cites this gem: “You know if you shooot an eaglle, kill an eagle, they want to put you in jail for five years. Yet the windmills are killing hundredss and hundreds of eagles… So wind is, you know, it is a problem.” This quote is not touched upon later in the section and the author does not bring up any other relevant, notable quote to advance the point of any argument.

An oversight on the author’s part might have been the consideration that the niche audience intended for this book is already well informed on the issues discussed.

For this reason, it would have been more helpful for the author to give it a title that would be appealing to a wider audience; perhaps a more in-depth work, so that the niche readers could learn more rather than reviewing old news and specultion.

It is obvious that the higher message of this charming how-to guide is that of every civil rights movement, “we shall not be moved.”

Stone, in The Trump Survival Guide as in his other works of the same nature, echoes the sentiment of those before him as well as other voices in this time of unrest.

He makes a good effort in reminding the American people that even such a monstrous task as defending the most vulnerable members of the community (the elderly, the children, the ones who are oppressed on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, religion and race) is possible when we as a group are united in making informed decisions.