The Game Awards 2020 nominations and special surprises prediction

The Game Awards has been announced for Dec. 10th, 2020. This year it’ll not be live on stage but there will be a virtual stage for people to watch. Photo credit: Geoff Keighley & The Game Awards

The Game Awards is one of gaming’s biggest events of the year, starting back in 2014. With the event having many winners and some special announcements for games coming soon, lets take a look at what games might define 2020 .

Recently with COVID-19, many people expected the awards show to be canceled this year. Instead, the awards show has been moved to a virtual show.

On Wed. Nov. 18, Geoff Keighley, the host of the Game Awards, announced the nominations for a few categories, giving fans the chance to vote for their favorites.

Not all of the categories have been announced but viewers who want to look at the other categories can go to the Game Awards website for more information.

Best Audio Design: “Doom Eternal”, “Half-Life Alyx”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Last of Us Part II” and “Resident Evil 3”

Best Score and Music: “Doom Eternal”, “Hades”, “Ori: Will of the Wisp”, “Last of Us Part II” and “Final Fantasy 7 Remake”

Best Art Direction: “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Final Fantasy 7 Remake”, “Ori: Will of the Wisp”, “Last of Us Part II” and “Hades”

Best Narrative: “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Final Fantasy 7 Remake”, “Hades” and “Last of Us Part II”

Best Game Direction: “Half-Life Alyx”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Final Fantasy 7 Remake”, “Hades” and “Last of Us Part II”

Game of the Year: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, “Doom Eternal”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Final Fantasy 7 Remake”, “Hades” and “Last of Us Part II”

These are just a few of the nominations that are announced, but head on over to the Game Awards website to vote for these and other categories.

For upcoming game announcements, there are a ton of them that have been talked about but haven’t been shown yet. We could get more information for games like “Elden Ring” or “Breath of the Wild 2,” as well as “Metroid Prime 4” and “Bayonetta 3.” These games are announced or in development but no news has come out about them.

Many fans could also see a new DLC character for “Smash Bros. Ultimate,” various indie games getting announced, along with some new 1st party trailers for either Xbox or Sony.

The Games Awards may be the venue to reveal more about these exciting new games.

For the winners, Talon Marks will predict that either “Doom Eternal” or “Ghost of Tsushima” will win Best Audio Design just because of how the environments sound and the crisp attacks sound.

“Doom Eternal” may win Best Sound and Music with the metal and rock songs that defines the game. It could easily win due to how much excitement surrounds Mick Gordon, the game’s composer.

Best Art Direction may go to “Ori: Will of the Wisps” as the game never looked so beautiful with all the technical achievements that it has made. It fleshes out the visuals of the first game and made it ten times better.

The Best Narrative should go to “Ghost of Tsushima” as the story was spectacular, making sure to be fleshed out with multiple side quests to introduce new characters, and unlike “Last of Us Part II,” it didn’t ruin the story with expectations.

The Best Game Direction should to go to “Hades” as the whole roguelike nature of the game is great with many ways and options to get to the end. It’s such a great way to play..

For Game of the Year, it’s challenging, as each game has its positives or negatives. However “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Animal Crossing” and “Hades” have a very good chance of winning the awards. Those games have something special that people love about them.

Mark your calendars for Dec. 10 and be sure to cast your votes for your favorite games of 2020!