Singing out fall with the fall choral concert

In the dimly lit and acoustic sounds of the Cerritos College Performing Arts Center Theater, the Fall Choral Concert was held, performed by the Cerritos College Community Choir on Nov. 28.

The free event opened its doors at 7 p.m. and started the program almost immediately with melodic symphonies beginning the show, as the audience enjoyed and applauded.

The stage resembled an orchestra, the choral group of 23 was placed strategically and in a concave fashion centered around pianist Jenny Choi with drummer Denilson Ardon off to the far left of the stage as choir director Dr. Anna DeMichele took place in front of them all as conductor.

Highlighting performances came from Atlus Morales who performed “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong completely in sign language; Linda Chavez, a music major, who performed “Rejoice Greatly,” which is a selection from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” and “Lotusblume” and Emmanuel Osorio who performed “Silent Night” in German.

The set list consisted of a mixture of American hymns, Italian, Latin, German and holiday pieces put together.

Chosen by DeMichele with a focus on whether they were an engaging challenge for the students, and seasonally appropriate to compose a unique number of sounds consisting of various cultures.

The complete list of songs sung by the choir are as follows: “Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal”; 3 of the 6 “Notturni”; “When You Walk That Lonesome Valley”; “What a Wonderful World”; “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; “Winter Wonderland”; “The Little Drummer Boy”; “Wassail”; “Happy Holiday” blended with “White Christmas”; “The Impossible Dream”; “The Old Mill”; “Silent Night” in German; “Lotusblume”; and “Rejoice Greatly.

As the choral group of 23 sang and the music played, DeMichele conducted, leading the choir and keeping the pianist on tempo.

“Singing in choir has been all my life and I knew I had to be leading them. It’s absolutely my passion,” DeMichele said “I love the harmonies that come together…it’s just glorious and it’s a beautiful sound.”

Members of DeMichele’s choir couldn’t agree with her more, as choir member Jose Hernandez says this community choir here at Cerritos College holds a special place in his heart.

Hernandez said “This choir means the world [to me]. This is something that I’ve been through for years. This fall semester I audited the class because that’s how much I love it… we all accept each other as a family it doesn’t matter where you’re from.”

Chavez also highlighted the bond she forged with her fellow choir members and she remarked on how “we all grew close to each other.”

Chavez was nervous at the beginning, but her nerves went away and she started to enjoy herself once she started singing.

The concert ended at 8 p.m. as guests and families slowly exited the theatre and filled the reception area.

The choir welcomes anyone who can hold a tune and match pitch to join, their meetings are held on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.