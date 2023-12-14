Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
A row of people protesting with signs on the sidewalk of Rosecrans Ave.

Bellflower Dental Group under fire for controversial policies

2
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.

Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?

3
People holding up signs and waving flags to show support for Palestine.

Little Arabia hosts a Palestinian solidarity rally

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Singing out fall with the fall choral concert

Byline photo of Ifeoma Utom
Ifeoma UtomDecember 14, 2023
The choir singing on stage.
Andrew Pilani
The choir singing on stage.

In the dimly lit and acoustic sounds of the Cerritos College Performing Arts Center Theater, the Fall Choral Concert was held, performed by the Cerritos College Community Choir on Nov. 28.

The free event opened its doors at 7 p.m. and started the program almost immediately with melodic symphonies beginning the show, as the audience enjoyed and applauded.

The stage resembled an orchestra, the choral group of 23 was placed strategically and in a concave fashion centered around pianist Jenny Choi with drummer Denilson Ardon off to the far left of the stage as choir director Dr. Anna DeMichele took place in front of them all as conductor.

Highlighting performances came from Atlus Morales who performed “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong completely in sign language; Linda Chavez, a music major, who performed “Rejoice Greatly,” which is a selection from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” and “Lotusblume” and Emmanuel Osorio who performed “Silent Night” in German.

The set list consisted of a mixture of American hymns, Italian, Latin, German and holiday pieces put together.

Chosen by DeMichele with a focus on whether they were an engaging challenge for the students, and seasonally appropriate to compose a unique number of sounds consisting of various cultures.

The complete list of songs sung by the choir are as follows: “Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal”; 3 of the 6 “Notturni”; “When You Walk That Lonesome Valley”; “What a Wonderful World”; “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; “Winter Wonderland”; “The Little Drummer Boy”; “Wassail”; “Happy Holiday” blended with “White Christmas”; “The Impossible Dream”; “The Old Mill”; “Silent Night” in German; “Lotusblume”; and “Rejoice Greatly.

As the choral group of 23 sang and the music played, DeMichele conducted, leading the choir and keeping the pianist on tempo.

“Singing in choir has been all my life and I knew I had to be leading them. It’s absolutely my passion,” DeMichele said “I love the harmonies that come together…it’s just glorious and it’s a beautiful sound.”

Members of DeMichele’s choir couldn’t agree with her more, as choir member Jose Hernandez says this community choir here at Cerritos College holds a special place in his heart.

Hernandez said “This choir means the world [to me]. This is something that I’ve been through for years. This fall semester I audited the class because that’s how much I love it… we all accept each other as a family it doesn’t matter where you’re from.”

Chavez also highlighted the bond she forged with her fellow choir members and she remarked on how “we all grew close to each other.”

Chavez was nervous at the beginning, but her nerves went away and she started to enjoy herself once she started singing.

The concert ended at 8 p.m. as guests and families slowly exited the theatre and filled the reception area.

The choir welcomes anyone who can hold a tune and match pitch to join, their meetings are held on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Ifeoma Utom, Staff Writer
Ifeoma Utom is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering opinion, community news, and social media amongst our many other outlets! When she is not reporting, Ifeoma enjoys spending her free time with friends, listening to music and catching up on a good book. After her time here at Cerritos, Ifeoma plans to continue on in her studies as an upcoming journalist, securing her Bachelor’s degree and exploring where this wonderful world of journalism takes her.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Ballet dancers in releve form
Photo Gallery: Behind the scenes with the Dance Department
Elin OHara Slavick talking to a peer in front of her own artwork of nuclear mushroom clouds.
Artist educates through the power of art
Fried standing in a corner of the Art Gallery next to some of the art.
Vienna-born artist Dwora Fried expresses her art and history
Dwora Fried, Xavier Cázarez Cortéz and Jynx Fried
Cerritos College hosts its first art exhibit of the semester
The 7 Deadly Sins
Cerritos Window Dressing presents: Jynx Prado's 'Snow White and the Seven deadly Sins'
Phillip flying in the sky
Artist Philip Košćak has their art up at Cerritos' window dressing

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in