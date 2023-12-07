Photo Gallery: Behind the scenes with the Dance Department

The Cerritos College Dance Department gave behind-the-scenes access to their dance rehearsals for their 2023 Fall Dance Concert with performances that dive into the essence and art of dance.

Directed by dance department directors Christine Gregory and Rebekah Hathaway, the students rehearsed, expressed, cultivated and performed pieces in genres of jazz, Latin, ballet, hip-hop, African and many more.

Behind the scenes, the dancers were seen fully embracing each performing piece and completely allowing the freedom of dance to flow throughout their movements.

“Each of the pieces that we see is just the work of our faculty working with students in terms of bringing their visions to life,” Gregory said, “this is like their culminating performance of that.”

The glitz and glam shined as the Rehearsals started from Monday, Nov. 13 to Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. sharp but dancers of all ages, ethnicities, and body types were there earlier making sure everything was perfect for their opening night.

At the end of Wednesday night rehearsals, before the 7 p.m. concert rundown, the dancers all gathered on stage in a moment of carefree expression, dancing to music and celebrating releasing any before-concert jitters.

Laughter filled the air as the dancers just danced, as if no one were watching, with a sense of safety and security in being entirely yourself.

“Dance is an art that imprints on the soul. It is with you every moment, it expresses itself in everything you do,” said Shirley MacLaine.