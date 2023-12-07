Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
A row of people protesting with signs on the sidewalk of Rosecrans Ave.

Bellflower Dental Group under fire for controversial policies

2
No.3 Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder getting ready to lay the ball up in the hoop.

Josh Giddey should never play in the NBA again

3
People holding up signs and waving flags to show support for Palestine. Photo credit: Layla Hernandez

Little Arabia hosts a Palestinian solidarity rally

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Photo Gallery: Behind the scenes with the Dance Department

Byline photo of Ifeoma Utom
Ifeoma UtomDecember 7, 2023
Ballet+dancers+in+releve+form+Photo+credit%3A+Ifeoma+Utom
Ballet dancers in releve form Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom
The+Cerritos+College+Dance+Department+gave+behind+the+scenes+access+to+performances+for+their+2023+Fall+Dance+Concert.
Gallery32 Photos
Ifeoma Utom
Dancer reaches out towards the sky.

The Cerritos College Dance Department gave behind-the-scenes access to their dance rehearsals for their 2023 Fall Dance Concert with performances that dive into the essence and art of dance.

Directed by dance department directors Christine Gregory and Rebekah Hathaway, the students rehearsed, expressed, cultivated and performed pieces in genres of jazz, Latin, ballet, hip-hop, African and many more.

Behind the scenes, the dancers were seen fully embracing each performing piece and completely allowing the freedom of dance to flow throughout their movements.

“Each of the pieces that we see is just the work of our faculty working with students in terms of bringing their visions to life,” Gregory said, “this is like their culminating performance of that.”

The glitz and glam shined as the Rehearsals started from Monday, Nov. 13 to Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. sharp but dancers of all ages, ethnicities, and body types were there earlier making sure everything was perfect for their opening night.

At the end of Wednesday night rehearsals, before the 7 p.m. concert rundown, the dancers all gathered on stage in a moment of carefree expression, dancing to music and celebrating releasing any before-concert jitters.

Laughter filled the air as the dancers just danced, as if no one were watching, with a sense of safety and security in being entirely yourself.

“Dance is an art that imprints on the soul. It is with you every moment, it expresses itself in everything you do,” said Shirley MacLaine.

Story continues below advertisement

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in