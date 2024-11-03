Somebody give Tyler his Grammys right now

Tyler The Creator released his highly anticipated 8th studio album called “CHROMAKOPIA” on Monday, Oct. 28. CHROMAKOPIA is fully written, produced and arranged by Tyler, The Creator.

“CHROMAKOPIA” is an amazing album. It’s raw, vulnerable and real. The project is a solid 10 out of 10 from beginning to the end. It’s a very well composed album.

The 14-track album features many artists like Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Glorilla and Lil Wayne.

The album opens with the first single from the album “St. Chroma” which was teased on his instagram on Oct. 16 to introduce the new project.

“St. Chroma” is a hard hitting song that gives you the anticipation for the rest of the album. The intro transitions into the second track “Rah Tah Tah.”

The second track starts off very aggressive and chaotic but as an avid listener of Tyler’s music it wasn’t very shocking to hear. Towards the end of the song he talks about how when he was younger he would get approached and “pressed” by people and how he’s paranoid now when interacting with his fans which transitions into the third track called “NOID”.

“NOID” perfectly explains how Tyler feels when interacting with his fans and how people have parasocial relationships with celebrities or public figures.

Towards the middle of the album, with track 5 “Hey Jane” he explains how he’s afraid of his significant other having a child and the complications that will come with that both from his point of view and his significant other. “Hey Jane” is also a New York based healthcare company that provides healthcare services that are abortion related.

CHROMAKOPIA is probably one of Tyler’s most vulnerable projects to date. Throughout the project, he has very intricate moments where he speaks on his childhood, relationships and issues with his father.

With track 10, “Tomorrow” he explains how he’s getting older and how his peers and close friends are all having children and getting married. While he hasn’t made any major movements in his life like having children or getting married.

“My brodie had another baby, that’s like number two. My homegirl, her knot tied, she like thirty-two. They sharin’ pictures of this moment, shit is really cute And all I got is photos of my ‘Rari and some silly suits. Mhm, will I flip the switch and finally settle down?”

Tyler The Creator did an amazing job of depicting what his life has been like since being famous and how that has affected his personal life.

In track 12, “Like Him” he speaks on his issues about his father, as he has before on previous albums like Wolf. In the intro of the song, his mother talks about how Tyler looks like his father.

Tyler also speaks on how he doesn’t know who his father is and not having a good relationship.

“Mama, I’m chasing a ghost I don’t know who he is. Mama, I’m chasing a ghost I don’t know where he is. Mama, I’m chasing a ghost. Do I look like him?”

This is first initial album release since the release of his deluxe album “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale” in 2023.