Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Book Review: Signs Preceding the End of the World

Byline photo of Abigail Luna
Abigail Luna, Staff WriterNovember 14, 2025
Cover of the book, Signs Preceding the End of the World by Yuri Herrera.

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

In the novella Signs Preceding the End of the World by Yuri Herrera, translated by Lisa Dillman, Herrera crafts an evocative story, blending topics of immigration, ancient mythology and self identity in a poetic journey.

Despite the novella being short of 100 pages, the author still manages to build a sort of surreal and tenacious feel in the book that keeps the reader attentive. He uses the philosophy of less is more to simplify his writing, yet manages to give readers the ability to interpret it in different ways.

The story follows the protagonist Makina who is a multilingual young woman that operates her small town’s telecommunication switchboard in Mexico.

Her journey begins when her mother Cora sends her across the border in search of her older brother, who went to the U.S. in search of land that his family allegedly owned. Herrera uses border crossing as a metaphorical symbol to start Makina’s journey.

What’s special about this book is that it is only nine chapters long, which was intentionally done by the author. Each of the nine chapters is meant to represent one of the nine stages of Mitclán, the Aztec underworld.

In Aztec mythology, those who died of natural causes would go on a four year journey to their final resting place, Mitclán. In those four years, the souls would go through nine levels, facing many challenges along the way.

Herrera combines the stages of the journey to Mitclán with the challenges and risks that immigrants face when crossing the border to create Makina’s compelling story, who in the end, finds the place where she is meant to be and can essentially rest.

On her journey across the border, Makina also receives guidance and assistance from many other characters in the book. These helping characters are supposed to embody the helpers that help guide souls through the nine stages to Mitclán.

Chuco, one of the prominent helpers in the book, acts as a coyote that helps get Makina across the border by water using an inner tube. Chuco is meant to embody the Xoloitzcuintle dog, who helps souls in their first obstacle, crossing the Apanohuaya river.

In fact, the name Chuco is often used as a spanish slang word for dog or mutt.

It is definitely a book that could be read multiple times and the reader will always find new understanding and analysis.

Herrera also does a great job developing Makina’s character as a brave and determined young woman who, along her journey, discovers herself. Leaving her home town to enter an entirely new world with different people and culture makes her realize that identity is not set, but something that can evolve.

She starts to see that her journey across the border has changed her in many ways, and she begins to wonder whether her new reborn self would even fit in her previous life in Mexico.

All in all, if you are looking for a short read that is still as emotionally fulfilling as a regular fictional novel and that explores Mesoamerican mythology and immigration, Signs Preceding the End of the World is definitely a top contender to add to your list.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Abigail Luna
Abigail Luna, Staff Writer
Abigail Luna is a staff writer for Talon Marks. When not covering stories, you can find her enjoying a good film, watching a Formula 1 race, reading one of her many books, or working on her own stories. She hopes to transfer to Cal State Long Beach in 2026 and work at a motorsport magazine in addition to becoming a Best Selling Author.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
The Weeknd with hand in the air performing live in Hong Kong in November 2018
One of The Weeknd's vulnerable albums
D'Angelo performing at a Pori Jazz festival in Pori, Finland.
D’Angelo’s “Voodoo”: A Neo-Soul Masterpiece Turns 25
Taylor Swift performs as her record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to an end with the first of her three concerts in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Boyfriend of a Swiftie
Cerritos College Presents Laughter delivers chaotic comedy
Cerritos College Presents Laughter delivers chaotic comedy
The Smashing Machine
The Smashing Machine
DeBi TiRAR Mas FOToS World Tour
Bad Bunny’s Residency Reflects a Political and Cultural Choice
More in Reviews
Cary Christopher in "Weapons." Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
"Weapons": A unconventional horror film
Joey Logano celebrates in victory lane after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship on November 10, 2024.
Half of a picture NASCAR Full Speed
Sinners 2025 movie poster Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Sinners amplifies the vampire film genre
NEON's adaptation of the Stephen King short story, The Monkey, released in theaters on Feb. 21, 2025. Courtesy of NEON.
The Monkey has some killer gore
Bad Bunny releases his sixth solo studio album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" on Jan. 5, 2025. Photo credit: Rimas Entertainment
Bad Bunny is breaking boundaries
Chromakopia album cover
Somebody give Tyler his Grammys right now