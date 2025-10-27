Falcons fall 4-1 to Mt. Sac

Duran Ventura: Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Talon Marks Sports Podcast. I’m your host, Duran. And today we’re going to recap the Falcons four to one loss to Mount Sac. Coming into the first league game of the season, the Falcons headed to Mount San Antonio.

Duran Ventura: And folks, they had them. They really had them. Goalkeeper Patricia Scott stood on her head in the first half, making spectacular saves to keep the Falcons in it. And in the second half, it went all downhill.

Duran Ventura: Mount San Antonio struck first, and here it comes. They’re going to get another wave of shots coming in. But Falcons immediately responded. Ariana Rivera found Jessica Arroyo in the box, and Arroyo blasted past Mount San Antonio goalkeeper on the left side.

Duran Ventura: Falcons were joyful, and the team’s reaction showed it all. This is it. This is their moment. But they could not carry the momentum throughout the second half. As Mount San Antonio came after wave, after wave, after wave, making it 4-1.

Duran Ventura: But the moment that changed the game for the Falcons was happened to Samantha Gonzalez. She tried to get a ball, jumped in the air, and fell on her shoulder. Immediately, she screamed, and she had to be carried off.

Duran Ventura:When asked what happened to Gonzalez, Arroyo said…

Jessia Arroyo: “It’s just because she is already having arm pain. So after something happened, and I think her elbow popped or something.”

Duran Ventura: This makes it three straight losses for the Falcons.

Duran Ventura: My final thought on this 4-1 loss for the Falcons is… Let’s start off with the good. They did not get seeded in the box. The bad, this marks three straight games they have allowed four goals on them.

Duran Ventura: The Falcons offense has no worries. Veterans, Arroyo and Ariana Rivera know what to do. The defense needs a little bit more work. Don’t blame Prescott. She stood on her head in the first half. Do you think that she likes to get the ball out of the net multiple times when she gets scored on and throw it out?

Duran Ventura: She’s basically saying, okay, here you go, try it again. The Falcons head to Compton to face the Coyotes in their second league game. My name is Duran. Thank you for stopping by and please subscribe to the Talon Marks Sports Podcast.

Duran Ventura: Bye for now.