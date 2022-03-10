Congresswoman gives South-Central Family Health Center a $2 million grant

The South-Central Family Health Center has been selected to receive a $2 million grant meant to help improve virtual health care. The grant came from Congresswoman Roybal-Allard, representative of California’s 40th congressional district.

On February 14th, nearly $55 million was awarded to health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration. The grant is being funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Today’s announcement reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing health equity and putting essential health care within reach for all Americans,” said the HHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra.

South-Central Family Health Center is recognized for being diverse in its health care providence, where they geographically and economically help disadvantaged individuals by getting them the care that they need.

The money is being awarded to fund the SCFHC’s virtual care, which helps assist patient access to health centers.

Virtual care has providers remotely interact with their patients. This increasing communication and the number of patients providers can see – whether it be check-ups, answering questions, or communicating with professionals.

Hospitals and health centers are understaffed due to the number of patients received on a daily basis. The grant will allow doctors and health care workers to help communicate and reach more people with better tools and instruments.

A recent study from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that from 2019 to 2020, the number of virtual visits to health centers rose from 478,333 to 28,550,608.

The 40th congressional district includes Downey, East LA, Commerce, Paramount, Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Maywood and additional neighborhoods in South Los Angeles.

This geographic area is historically recognized as the most Latino district in the nation. 86.5% of the population is of Hispanic descent.

The HHS Press Office announced that as of late January, health centers have delivered over 19.2 million vaccine doses, with 68% going to racial or ethnic minority patients.

The inclusivity of communities that need it the most is what these HRSA-owned health centers are striving for.

Along with providing health care to minority patients, the SCFHC makes it their goal to provide affordable, yet high quality assistance to those who struggle financially with their income.

Especially during the pandemic, virtual care is essential to keeping both, patients/visitors and workers safe, while also monitoring their health.

“I am thankful to the 240 staff members and clinicians at the South-Central Family Health Center who have patiently and courageously helped our community navigate throughout this pandemic,” said Congresswoman Roybal-Allard.“I am proud of their commitment to providing direct medical services, treatment and care to members of our beloved community.”