The SCFHC building, located on S Central Ave in Los Angeles, provides health care to ethnic minority or struggling families. Photo credit: Darryl Linardi
The SCFHC building, located on S Central Ave in Los Angeles, provides health care to ethnic minority or struggling families. Photo credit: Darryl Linardi

Congresswoman gives South-Central Family Health Center a $2 million grant

Darryl Linardi, Staff Writer

March 10, 2022

The South-Central Family Health Center has been selected to receive a $2 million grant meant to help improve virtual health care. The grant came from Congresswoman Roybal-Allard, representative of California’s 40th congressional district.

On February 14th, nearly $55 million was awarded to health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration. The grant is being funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Today’s announcement reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing health equity and putting essential health care within reach for all Americans,” said the HHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra.

South-Central Family Health Center is recognized for being diverse in its health care providence, where they geographically and economically help disadvantaged individuals by getting them the care that they need.

The money is being awarded to fund the SCFHC’s virtual care, which helps assist patient access to health centers.

Virtual care has providers remotely interact with their patients. This increasing communication and the number of patients providers can see – whether it be check-ups, answering questions, or communicating with professionals.

Hospitals and health centers are understaffed due to the number of patients received on a daily basis. The grant will allow doctors and health care workers to help communicate and reach more people with better tools and instruments.

A recent study from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that from 2019 to 2020, the number of virtual visits to health centers rose from 478,333 to 28,550,608.

The 40th congressional district includes Downey, East LA, Commerce, Paramount, Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Maywood and additional neighborhoods in South Los Angeles.

This geographic area is historically recognized as the most Latino district in the nation. 86.5% of the population is of Hispanic descent.

The HHS Press Office announced that as of late January, health centers have delivered over 19.2 million vaccine doses, with 68% going to racial or ethnic minority patients.

The inclusivity of communities that need it the most is what these HRSA-owned health centers are striving for.

Along with providing health care to minority patients, the SCFHC makes it their goal to provide affordable, yet high quality assistance to those who struggle financially with their income.

Especially during the pandemic, virtual care is essential to keeping both, patients/visitors and workers safe, while also monitoring their health.

“I am thankful to the 240 staff members and clinicians at the South-Central Family Health Center who have patiently and courageously helped our community navigate throughout this pandemic,” said Congresswoman Roybal-Allard.“I am proud of their commitment to providing direct medical services, treatment and care to members of our beloved community.”

About the Writer
Photo of Darryl Linardi
Darryl Linardi, Staff Writer
Darryl Linardi is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering entertainment and politics. Along with journalism, Linardi follows e-sports and pursues photography. He is hoping to transfer to Cal State Long Beach in the 2022-2023 school year under a journalism major.

Community

Jackons nomination is one that is focused on qualification rather than connections. Her being on the Court can provide a fresher and more grounded view of the legal system as a whole. Photo credit: Creative Commons & H2rty
Ketanji B. Jackson, the 116th justice
The following flyer was constructed by two anonymous people who are standing in support of CTE teachers. The similarities and differences are fully written out represent inequity amongst teachers who have the same credentials. Another attempt to convince the ABCUSD will take place at the board meeting on March 1. Photo credit: Courtesy of *Sean Baker
ABCUSD refuses equal pay amongst teachers
Norwalks ARTastic festival will return to the city on March 18 with a variety of art activities for the community to participate in. Ranging from scholarship programs to chalk art contests and displaying your work, art enthusiasts of all ages can participate in the fun.Courtesy of: Creative Commons Photo Credit: K.Kendall
Art festival returns to Norwalk
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 30: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, Guests as are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disneys Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Disney allows vaccinated visitors to be mask-free
Protesters march along Firestone Blvd in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, honoring the Black lives that were lost in 2020. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo
33 days of protest for Frederick Holder

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in