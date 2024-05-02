Downtown Downey hosts Hello Kitty and Friends Night Market

Angel City Market hosted a Hello Kitty Night Market in Downtown Downey on April 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Angel City Market is a Los Angeles-based outdoor pop-up experience that strives to bring together the community and support small businesses. They host monthly events in local cities including Downey, Lakewood, and Long Beach.

The Hello Kitty Market invited Sanrio lovers to a night full of custom Hello Kitty merchandise, themed drinks, and special photo ops with Hello Kitty herself.

The market included various vendors of all crafts and interests, from vintage clothing, crochet stuffed animals, trinkets, skin care, jewelry, candles, and vinyl records.

Guests were also given a large selection of food and drink options from a hibachi food truck, pupusas, Belgian fries stand, homemade cheesecakes, and cereal-topped coffees.

Downtown Downey is at the heart of the city’s nightlife surrounded by popular bars and restaurants, such as Portos Bakery.

The market provided small businesses the opportunity to connect with the community and get their business name out there.

Alexandra Alvarez, who has been running her small business, LovexAlex for the past three years, said, “I love coming to Downey because this market has definitely opened me up to a new clientele. I’m from the valley so I get to meet new people, new vendors, and get the word out about my business and that’s what I really love about it.

I sell all sorts of cutie-girl accessories: glassware, keychains, apparel, earrings, and Y2K stuff,” said Alvarez.

Local Bellflower-based business, KaziRokz LLC. sells 100% handcrafted, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare that is produced by outsourcing materials from other small businesses.

“This is our second time here at this market and we’re not from Downey so it’s an opportunity for us to introduce what we have to offer to a new community,” said Sheila Jackson, Owner of KaziRokz LLC.

People from all over joined together for their love for Hello Kitty but also for their appreciation of the events the city of Downey holds.

Julio Ulloa, a Bell Gardens resident, says that he enjoyed the market for the wide range of food options and all of the vendors.

“I tried out a few of the food options, the Belgian fries were good and so was the cheesecake and pizza food truck, I actually really enjoyed being here and making memories with my friends,” said Ulloa.

Angel City Market hosts monthly markets, a few upcoming events in Downtown Downey for the month of May will be a Cinco De Mayo festival on May 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a Mothers Day Special on May 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.