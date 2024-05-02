Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
The city of Oakland with the Athletics logo faded in front of it.

Oakland falls victim to Vegas once again

2
Homeless encampment located in Cerritos off the side of Coyote Creek Bikeway Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom

Los Angeles Struggles with Homelessness Amidst the Gentrification Facades

3
The Cerritos College Foundation grants $20,000 to the Ben Pendleton Student Veterans Memorial Scholarship. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez

Military Ball honors service members and graduating veterans

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Downtown Downey hosts Hello Kitty and Friends Night Market

Byline photo of Laura Bernal
Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Laura Bernal and Adrienne FajardoMay 2, 2024
Guests+enjoy+lemonade+served+in+Hello+Kitty+shaped+drinkware.+
Laura Bernal
Guests enjoy lemonade served in Hello Kitty shaped drinkware.

Angel City Market hosted a Hello Kitty Night Market in Downtown Downey on April 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Angel City Market is a Los Angeles-based outdoor pop-up experience that strives to bring together the community and support small businesses. They host monthly events in local cities including Downey, Lakewood, and Long Beach.

The Hello Kitty Market invited Sanrio lovers to a night full of custom Hello Kitty merchandise, themed drinks, and special photo ops with Hello Kitty herself.

The market included various vendors of all crafts and interests, from vintage clothing, crochet stuffed animals, trinkets, skin care, jewelry, candles, and vinyl records.

Guests were also given a large selection of food and drink options from a hibachi food truck, pupusas, Belgian fries stand, homemade cheesecakes, and cereal-topped coffees.

Downtown Downey is at the heart of the city’s nightlife surrounded by popular bars and restaurants, such as Portos Bakery.

The market provided small businesses the opportunity to connect with the community and get their business name out there.

Alexandra Alvarez, who has been running her small business, LovexAlex for the past three years, said, “I love coming to Downey because this market has definitely opened me up to a new clientele. I’m from the valley so I get to meet new people, new vendors, and get the word out about my business and that’s what I really love about it.

I sell all sorts of cutie-girl accessories: glassware, keychains, apparel, earrings, and Y2K stuff,” said Alvarez.

Local Bellflower-based business, KaziRokz LLC. sells 100% handcrafted, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare that is produced by outsourcing materials from other small businesses.

“This is our second time here at this market and we’re not from Downey so it’s an opportunity for us to introduce what we have to offer to a new community,” said Sheila Jackson, Owner of KaziRokz LLC.

People from all over joined together for their love for Hello Kitty but also for their appreciation of the events the city of Downey holds.

Julio Ulloa, a Bell Gardens resident, says that he enjoyed the market for the wide range of food options and all of the vendors.

“I tried out a few of the food options, the Belgian fries were good and so was the cheesecake and pizza food truck, I actually really enjoyed being here and making memories with my friends,” said Ulloa.

Angel City Market hosts monthly markets, a few upcoming events in Downtown Downey for the month of May will be a Cinco De Mayo festival on May 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a Mothers Day Special on May 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Laura Bernal
Laura Bernal, Staff Writer
Laura Bernal is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts & entertainment and news. In her free time, she enjoys reading, listening to music and attending concerts. She plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton and work at an independent magazine.
Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Staff Writer
Adrienne Fajardo is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Outside of reporting she enjoys going on hikes, listening to  music and painting. She plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to further her education in Journalism.
More to Discover
More in Community
Guests visit the Lazy Day Books booth Photo credit: Laura Bernal
LA Times hosts a celebration of books
A vendor at the Creative Babe Market showing her products to a few coustomers. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Barnyard Buddies host Creative Babe Market
Jose and Raul, day laborers waiting for work, April 10.
"The world spits on us": The Home Depot men of Cerritos
Martie Rosenthal a contributor to the kids fun zone event handing over a plant pot to a kid.
Norwalk brings out the fun at Kids Fun Zone
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.
Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.
Running Chicks will have you running back for more
More in Top Stories
Students playing pond fishing game
The spring carnival is in town at Cerritos College
Daniel Mah (left) Dr Garica (middle) and Timothy keadey (right) Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz
Chinese club brings Kung Fu to Cerritos
The Cerritos College Foundation grants $20,000 to the Ben Pendleton Student Veterans Memorial Scholarship. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
Military Ball honors service members and graduating veterans
LGBTQ+ Program table for Lavender graduation Photo credit: Shaniah Campbell
2024 Graduating class attends Grad Fair
Challengers official movie poster.
Challengers: A chaotic love triangle
Cerritos college baseball players celebrating win.
Falcons snap losing streak to clinch SCC Conference

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in