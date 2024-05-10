Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Anthony Bassett, infielder yelling while putting his arms together after scoring.

Anthony Bassett: Siguiendo el sueño americano

2
Guests enjoy lemonade served in Hello Kitty shaped drinkware.

Downtown Downey hosts Hello Kitty and Friends Night Market

3
Kitty Weathers, their dog, Gaia and the 2013 Hyundai Elantra they both call home.

Behind the wheel with nowhere to go

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Lucas Brown: Rags to Riches

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Staff WriterMay 10, 2024
Coach+Antonio+Mckee+putting+on+Knockout+fight+league+belt+around+Lucas+Brown+Photo+credit%3A+Jonathan+Diaz
Coach Antonio Mckee putting on Knockout fight league belt around Lucas Brown Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz

On March 9 Lucas Brown won the Knockout Fight League bantamweight title by a split decision in Spar Star promotion 59.

This title win improves Lucas’s undefeated record to 4-0 with this win and makes him the rank 14 out of 300 active California amateur bantamweights.

However, how was the rise of Lucas Brown’s amateur career for the belt? His love for fighting started at the young age of six thanks to his grandfather.

“My passion for MMA all started when i was a young kid” stated Brown “My grandfather was the first to introduce MMA to me so I was always fascinated by it,” said Brown.

This fascination led a young Lucas to be eager to learn martial arts but couldn’t due to his mother not wanting to put her son in a violent sport.

When he wanted to learn martial arts the most, was at the time he started getting bullied at a young.

“When I really wanted to start learning was when I started getting bullied in middle school,” said Brown “So i wanted to learn how to defend myself but my mom didn’t want me in any type of martial arts” he later stated.

This led Lucas to go down the wrong path and hang with the wrong crowd. “When I was 13 I was around gangs, when I hit about 14 I joined a crew” Brown stated. “I had family and friends involved so I was misguided to the wrong path”.

At 14 Lukas started boxing but was still in the streets. With his MMA dreams still in mind he left the crew to focus on achieving that dream.

“Around 16 i was going closer to 18 i didn’t know what i wanted to do after high school,” Brown said “And I remember MMA and going that direction to turn my life around” Brown later stated.

Lucas started his MMA journey traveling far to train. “I started my mma training at Huntington Beach where I had to take a bus 2 hours back and forth,” said Brown. He trained at Huntington Beach for about a year and a half before he found and joined Bodyshop.

“Since training with Bodyshop I’ve been on the next level,” said Brown. This is where he meets his coach and mentor Antonio Mckee.

“He doesn’t care about your money, he cares about your well-being,” said Brown. Coach Antonio Mckee had a big impact and was a father figure and mentor to Lucas.

This gym has brought the best out of Lucas changing him as a person and as a fighter to the next level.

Lucas has gone from being a bullied troubled teen to an amateur MMA champion and is now one of the best fighters at bantamweight in the state of California being ranked 14 according to Tapology. It’s safe to say that Lucas Brown has a very bright future in MMA.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Staff Writer
Jonathan Diaz is a staff writer for Talon Marks mainly covering sports. Outside of news reporting he enjoys watching movies. He plans to transfer to either Cal State Fullerton or Long Beach.
More to Discover
More in Community
Kitty Weathers, their dog, Gaia and the 2013 Hyundai Elantra they both call home.
Behind the wheel with nowhere to go
Pedro Martinez showing off his great creation of pizza.
Defying the Odds With Pedro Martinez
Guests enjoy lemonade served in Hello Kitty shaped drinkware.
Downtown Downey hosts Hello Kitty and Friends Night Market
Guests visit the Lazy Day Books booth
LA Times hosts a celebration of books
A vendor at the Creative Babe Market showing her products to a few customers.
Barnyard Buddies host Creative Babe Market
Jose and Raul, day laborers waiting for work, April 10.
"The world spits on us": The Home Depot men of Cerritos
More in Sports Features
Anthony Bassett, infielder yelling while putting his arms together after scoring.
Anthony Bassett: Siguiendo el sueño americano
Anthony Bassett, infielder yelling while putting his arms together after scoring.
Anthony Bassett: Following the American Dream
Sophomore, Alexis Cummings diving straight into the pool. Photo credit: Wes Cummings
Swimming and diving through life with Alexis Cummings
Jenni Solano saving the ball in matchup against Mt. San Jacinto.
Jenni Solano: Keep the Family Close
Christina Osorio (middle) proudly holds her State championship bracket with a big smile as she stands between head coach Rios (left) and assistant coach Cuellar (right). Photo credit: Felix Osorio Sr.
Downey High School wrestler Christina Osorio's road to state
Miles Ceballos driving down court against LACC Cubs Photo credit: Daryl Peterson
Miles Ceballos: Chasing the Dream
More in Top Stories
Illustration depicting fast food workers making more money while retail workers are making less. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Retail workers deserve higher pay
Thumbnail for UCLA Pro Palestine student interview
'We're not done': UCLA student one day after encampment raid
student signing clipboard to decide what college she is transferring to. Photo credit: Shaniah Campbell
College signing day for 2024 graduates
Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer Creator delivering standup, Glasgow 2011. Photo credit: Richard Freeman
Baby Reindeer: Is there ever really a good guy?
Award recipients posing for a picture with their awards.
Students receive over $7,000 in awards and scholarships
Carlos Vazquez (left) Andes Juarez (middle) and Ashley Yim (right) holding Palestinian flag
Students demonstrate their support for Palestinians

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in