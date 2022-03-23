Women-owned businesses to support right now

Outdoor, socially-distanced pop-up shops emerged with the pandemic in 2020, and women-owned small businesses make up the majority of their vendors. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Women’s History Month is observed all throughout the month of March and recognizes and honors influential women throughout history.

Women play an important role in everyone’s lives and take on many roles; moms, teachers, grandmothers, older sisters, babysitters, etc.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, many women decided to create their own small businesses- whether it became their main source of income or a hobby on the side.

So, in honor of Women’s History Month, we’ve put a list of 15 women-owned businesses in the 562 area together to show some love to this month.

1. Casa Blanca and Co.

Operating in South Gate and remaining exclusively online, this women duo owned business specializes in providing trendy accessories ranging from purses, necklaces, rings, sunglasses, and more!

2. CSM Therapy

This small business centers around health and beauty, providing services for cupping, scraping and massages in Corona, CA, which promotes mind and body wellness.

3. Chelle’s Crystals

Crystals have become more popular with the pandemic and promoted on social media, and this small business sells these raw rocks alongside tumblers and rings at various local pop-up shops.

4. Customized by Desi

Located in Los Angeles, Desiree Gonzalez customizes Starbucks-sized tumblers upon request on Etsy to be shipped straight to your home!

5. Ecuamex

Located in the city of Downey, this women-owned business serves as a mobile coffee shop offering a dairy-free menu for catering.

6. Emma’s Vinyl

This teen-owned business specializes in crafting custom, handmade products ranging from business cards, shirts, buttons, keychains and more at local pop-up shops.

7. Lau Lira’s Creations

This mom-owned business works to decorate balloon bouquets and arches for parties and special events! She also offers services for customized shirts in bulk.

8. Lovely Boutique

This women-owned business sells a variety of trendy clothing items and accessories online and at local pop-up shops.

9. Mama’s Tamales

This mom and family-run business caters to a vegan and gluten-free friendly menu of premium Latin foods.

10. Nature’s Corner Co.

This woman-owned business in Pico Rivera specializes in selling aroma-therapeutic, hand-poured soy wax candles. Sarah sells her candles and wax melts for pick-up or delivery!

11. Oopsie Daisy Treats

Located in the city of Downey, Daisy sells chocolate-covered strawberries in a variety of assortments including boxes, bundles and bouquets.

12. Pixie Chicks

Pixie Chicks creates and sells a variety of pre-customized shirts, bags and goods on Etsy from La Puente

13. Por Vida Cosmetics

This woman-owned cosmetics shop sells beauty products for eyelashes and sells exclusively online for delivery!

14. The Crystal Brujita

This woman-owned business sells high-quality crystals and tools for healing ranging from accessories to apothecary. She works exclusively online and ships worldwide!

15. Unforgettable Solez

This family-owned business is based in Whittier and sells a wide variety of trendy shoes ranging from heels, sandals and boots.