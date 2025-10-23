Falcons Fans Rally at Homecoming Tailgate

Cerritos College held a pregame tailgate in honor of their football team with delicious food, a live DJ, family-friendly activities and more on Oct. 18.

All were welcome to celebrate, including Cerritos College students, alumni and families.

One of the Falcons fans was Denise Lozano, a Cerritos College student who came out to experience the fan culture.

She is a nursing major and a first-year student at the school.

“This is my first time coming because I’m a freshman, so I just wanted to be a part of the experience,” Lozano said.

Many Falcons fans are in it for the football culture and a community where they can share their interests in their college spirit.

“I mean, it seems like really social, like a community. I do not know, it just seems fun,” she continued.

Another Cerritos College student, Rodrigo Moreno, a geography major, is also a first-year student and attending his first game.

“This is actually my first time watching a football game here, but I am really excited for it,” he said.

Taking part in a pregame tailgate allowed students and fans to connect and have a good time.

He continued, “pregame atmosphere is just hanging out with everyone here and maybe also going to the game with a couple of people.”

Events like this one introduce students to social experiences that they may not have had before.

Christopher Dela Cruz, Student Activities Coordinator, touched on the meaning of the day of the Homecoming tailgate before a big conference game.

“This event gets to show our wonderful athletics program, specifically our football team, and also how active our students are on campus, and trying to make it a more inclusive and friendly campus for students to come in,” he said.

It was encouraged for alumni to return to see what Cerritos College has been up to and all the great programs on campus that can use their support.

There were many fans and families at this event, including Keahno Siqueiros, an English major.

Some students have never been to a Cerritos football game, but the tailgate event encouraged them to attend.

“I am not really like a football person. I just like coming out to support like our school,” he said.

Some students may not be football fans, but are all for the school spirit.

“My favorite part of the tailgates is that it is just like everybody just having fun right before, and just showing school spirit, because if you look around, everybody’s having fun.”

Students on campus are trying to make it more friendly and inclusive for others to attend events.

The tailgate was where the campus and local community came alive, forging a vibrant space dedicated to Falcons football.

Many of the tailgaters were enjoying the opportunity to network and the various fun activities offered at the event.

This event fostered a community that celebrates student dedication and the college’s legacy of teamwork. This homecoming tailgate was just the beginning of celebrations; the Falcons won their fourth conference game at home.