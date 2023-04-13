Monthly ASCC Report: Election cycle and gender-neutral locker rooms

Senator and candidate for Presidential election Garcia looks intently at the stage during March 8’s ASCC Senate meeting.

In the month of March, ASCC Court, Senate and Cabinet have followed through with preparations for upcoming elections, as well as reviewing and approving legislation.

Senate and Cabinet have elected Awards Committee Representatives who will be in charge of evaluating nominations for the 2023 Spring Leadership Awards.

The 2023 Spring Leadership Awards is an awards ceremony dedicated to recognizing outstanding students involved in ASCC or clubs who have demonstrated their involvement in leadership programs.

Since nominations for the Spring Leadership Awards close on April 26th, students are encouraged to nominate their peers so they can have the opportunity to be presented with an award and a scholarship if they win.

Moreover, the Election Board tentatively prepared for upcoming elections, discussing goals for the number of votes wanted and the overall setup for the voting site.

ASCC elections will take place on April 5th and 6th, and the campaigning period will start from March 21st to April 6th.

The ASCC and Student Trustee Forum took place on March 28th, giving candidates an opportunity to voice their opinions and for the audience to meet and evaluate the current candidates for the 2023 cycle.

The ASCC and Student Trustee forum was an interview session where Talon Marks’ Editor-In-Chief, Samuel Chacko, directed a series of questions to the candidates for president, vice president and student trustee.

Cabinet reviewed and voted for a stance of approval for JR-2223-06, “Supporting Free Menstrual Products in College Restrooms,” which asks the Board of Trustees for free menstrual products on campus.

Senate then approved JR-2223-06, “Supporting Free Menstrual Products in College Restrooms” once amended.

JR-2223-06, “Supporting Free Menstrual Products on Campus,” will ensure all students have menstrual products available at all times in many locations around campus.

Instead of rather than relying only upon Falcon Nest’s supply which is located in one spot on campus and operates on a certain schedule.

Moreover, Senate discussed and approved SR-2223-02, “Rise up in Athletic Act: Gender-Neutral Locker Rooms,” a resolution to petition for Gender-Neutral locker rooms.

As expressed by Senator Flamenco-Medina, “Rise up in Athletic Act: Gender-Neutral Locker Rooms” (SR-2223-02) emphasizes the safety of LGBTQ+ athletics and the need for gender-neutral locker rooms at Cerritos College.

Cabinet also reviewed and voted on a stance of support for JL-2223-04, Encouraging Working Students ASCC Participation, which will provide limited employment-based excuses for absences for ASCC branch members.

Leading into the month of April, events to keep a lookout for include election campaigns, and election day which will be at the beginning of the month.