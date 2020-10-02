Nintendo may be family friendly, but it isn’t consumer friendly

Many releases by Nintendo, games and consoles alike, have been in short supply and subject to scalping. As of Oct. 2 2020 the Nintendo Switch is still out of stock in most places.

Nintendo has long been one of the biggest three console developers that have been accepted and beloved by the industry, yet is arguably the most scummy when it comes to being pro-consumer.

“Super Mario 3D All Stars,” released on September 18th, is looking to be one of Nintendo’s biggest releases this year, with many Nintendo Switch owners looking forward to it’s release. Yet, come March 21, 2020, Switch owners will no longer be able to purchase a copy physically at retail stores, or digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

In what seems to be a move that makes no sense from Nintendo, this hotly anticipated release that’s sure to sell like hotcakes will only be getting a limited release.

Now, while this isn’t anything new in the industry, with Nintendo themselves often sells limited stock of collectors items due to inventory or overall demand, the company is getting much too comfortable with allowing these types of releases to happen.

When the NES/SNES classic released a couple of years back, Nintendo created a limited stock for a multitude of reasons, and we saw prices soar on these must have items when scalpers bought them in bulk and began to sell them at heavily inflated prices.

This has already been happening with “Super Mario 3D All Stars,” and the game hasn’t even been released yet. Scalpers have begun to sell copies on eBay at ridiculous prices, and some of these have already been purchased.

Nintendo has, knowingly or unknowingly, begun to normalize a precedent that is heavily anti consumer all in search of profits.

Nintendo’s anti-consumer behavior has peaked with the release of this game, as they are now creating limited stock for a release that has no reason to be limited. It’s been speculated that this limited release was due to COVID-19, yet this does not explain why the digital version of the product is limited as well. There is no reason for a digital version, distributed through their online shop, to be limited.

With the launch of the new generation of consoles, we have already begun to see some third party developers begin to utilize shady monetization methods to upgrade their video game software from one generation to another. Micro-transactions will no doubt play a prominent role in this generation of consoles as well.

By creating limited stock for their products, Nintendo is creating cause for concern. This release will no doubt sell well, and show these other big name companies that these scummy business practices do unfortunately work on a loyal fanbase. These practices are dangerous for the future of the video game industry.

We need to begin holding these big name companies accountable for their business practices, and begin speaking with our wallets. Do not support these blatantly anti-consumer practices and spend your hard earned money with companies that value customers over profits.