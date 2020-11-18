November 18, 2020 – Page 7

Oscar Torres is the current Arts and Entertainment Editor for Talon Marks, working previously as a staff writer for close to two semesters. Working and wanting to be a journalist since High School he has been covering all sorts of stories regarding movies shows and games while hopefully continuing his Journalism Career in universities like USC or UCLA. He also has high hopes to take his knowledge and coverage of all things arts & Entertainment into some popular news channels and sites like ABC and maybe start his own news site for all things entertainment.