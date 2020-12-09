Jacqueline Cochran is the Community Editor for Talon Marks for the first time. She is a Journalism Major and this is the last class for graduation. She hopes to transfer in the spring to California State University at Long Beach to continue her Journalism studies. When she’s not studying she works full time and has a 30 year career in city government. Her hobbies include traveling, watching movies and trying one new thing a year. This year’s new thing is learning how to swim.