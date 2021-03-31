March 31, 2021 – Page 10

Emily Melgar is a Journalism major at Cerritos College and has recently become Opinion Editor for the college’s newspaper, Talon Marks. She plans to transfer to California State University, Fullerton or University of California, Irvine in Fall 2021 and hopes to pursue her Bachelor’s. In addition to writing, she is passionate about photography, travel, poetry, and science. Emily hopes to combine all these passions into a career one day.