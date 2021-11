Robert Yeutter is a Journalism and Business major at Cerritos College and has recently become Opinion Editor for the college’s newspaper, Talon Marks. He plans to transfer to California State University, Fullerton in Fall 2022 and hopes to pursue his Bachelor’s. In addition to writing, he is an avid sports fanatic, playing video games, and being a bird dad. Robert hopes to become an announcer for the Dodgers and get into politics.