December 8, 2021 – Page 5

Kara Alexander is the Arts & Entertainment Editor for Talon Marks, covering life and art & entertainment. Kara is a journalism major with a minor in Communications. With her degree, she aspires to become a news anchor. Kara enjoys acting, reading, spending time alone, and listening to motivational podcasts. After Cerritos Kara is looking to start an internship working alongside a news station to get the experience she needs to become a news anchor.