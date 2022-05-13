Wings Zine Page – COVID strikes out baseball

Leave a Comment
About the Writers
Alfredo Menjivar, Staff Writer
Alfredo Menjivar is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering sports and entertainment. Menjivar enjoys watching and playing hockey. Menjivar hopes to transfer to Cal State Long Beach to pursue his career as a journalist in sports.
Silas Bravo, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Silas Bravo is the Arts & Entertainment Editor for Talon Marks. This is Silas’ third semester at Talon Marks. Silas plays football for the Cerritos Falcons and hopes to transfer to a University on an athletic scholarship. Silas loves everything sports and spending time with friends and family.